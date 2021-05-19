Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares Birthday Cake 4X20g
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured toasted rice cereal bar topped with confectionery pieces.
- 82 kcal per bar
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Kellogg's Toasted Rice Cereal (27%) (Rice, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 {Riboflavin}, Vitamin B1 {Thiamin}, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Glucose Syrup, Sugar Coated Chocolate Pieces (14%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Starch, Sunflower Lecithin, Glazing Agent {Arabic Gum, Carnauba Wax, Beeswax, Shellac}, Juice Concentrates {Radish, Blackcurrant, Lemon, Red Beet}, Safflower Extract, Spirulina Concentrate), Juice Concentrates (Radish, Blackcurrant, Lemon, Red Beet), Safflower Extract, Spirulina Concentrate), Fructose, Palm Oil, Sugar Strands (6%) (Sugar, Coconut Oil, Beetroot Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Paprika Extract, Colours {Anthocyanin, Curcumin}, Glazing Agent {Besswax}), Milk Chocolate (5%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Beef Gelatin, Salt, Emulsifiers (E472e, E472a), Flavourings, Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract), Soy Lecithin
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold
Storage
Store in a dry place
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Return to
- Kellogg's Careline
- Lines open 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday
- (UK) 0800 626066
- (ROI) 1800 626066
- Kellogg's Consumer Services Department,
- (UK) P.O. Box 356,
- Warrington,
- WA4 6XY.
- (ROI) P.O. Box 11483,
- Dublin 6W.
- For more information see
- www.kelloggs.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|20g Bar
|Energy
|1733 kJ
|347 kJ
|-
|411 kcal
|82 kcal
|Fat
|11 g
|2.2 g
|of which saturates
|6.1 g
|1.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|73 g
|15 g
|of which sugars
|41 g
|8.2 g
|Fibre
|1.5 g
|0.3 g
|Protein
|4.3 g
|0.9 g
|Salt
|0.21 g
|0.04 g
