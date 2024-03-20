Clarityn Allergy Syrup Mixed Berries Flavour 1mg/ml 60ml Sugar Free

Clarityn Syrup provides up to 24 hours of relief from hayfever and other allergies. Clarityn Syrup can relieve a variety of allergies like those caused by pets and dust, as well as hayfever and skin allergies like rashes, itching and hives. Relief from hayfever and other allergies. Each 5ml contains 5mg loratadine. Excipients with known effect: maltitol liquid, sorbitol, propylene glycol and sodium benzoate.

Loratadine 24 hour relief of: sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes, hives Hayfever and other allergies Once daily dosing Sugar and gluten-free

Pack size: 60ML

Sugar-free

Ingredients

Each 5ml contains 5mg Loratadine, Also contains Disodium Adetata (E386), Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Dihydrate (E339), Maltitol Liquid (E965), Propylene Glycol (E1820), Alycarol (E422), Phosphoric Acid (E338), Sodium Benzoate (E211), Sorbitol Liquid (E420), Sucralose (E955), Artificial Mixed Berries Flavour and Purified Water

Net Contents

60ml

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Giving this medicine to children: It is important to know how much your child weights to make sure that you give the correct amount of medicine. For example, a 9 year old child weighs about 30kg (4st 7lb). If in doubt weigh your child and then follow the instructions in the table. For Oral Use. Dosage: Age: Children of 2 to 12 years who weigh 30kg (4st 7lb) or less, How much to take: 5ml, How often to take: Once daily Age: Children of 2 to 12 years who weigh more than 30kg (4st 7lb), How much to take: 10ml, How often to take: Once daily Age: Adults and children over 12 years, How much to take: 10ml, How often to take: Once daily If you have severe liver problems your doctor or pharmacist may advise you to take the recommended amount every other day. If this applies to you follow their instructions. Read the package leaflet before use.

Lower age limit

2 Years