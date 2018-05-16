Wicked Kitchen Chocolate & Red Berry Cones 4X120ml
New
- Energy841kJ 201kcal10%
- Fat9.8g14%
- Saturates8.7g44%
- Sugars14.9g17%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1256kJ / 300kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured iced dessert made with coconut oil and lupin protein isolate in a gluten free maize cone with chocolate flavoured coating and topped with red berry sauce and chocolate chips.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We´re proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Sweet ice dream with red berry sauce and chocolate chips in a gluten free maize cone.
- Pack size: 480ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Gluten Free Maize Cone [Maize Flour, Sugar, Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Coconut Oil, Salt], Chocolate Flavoured Coating [Coconut Oil, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Coconut Oil, Sugar, Lupin Protein Isolate, Red Berry Sauce (3.5%) [Sugar, Water, Strawberry Purée, Raspberry Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Citric Acid, Stabilisers (Pectins, Xanthan Gum), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Chips (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Inulin, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4 x 120ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cone (67g)
|Energy
|1256kJ / 300kcal
|841kJ / 201kcal
|Fat
|14.7g
|9.8g
|Saturates
|13.0g
|8.7g
|Carbohydrate
|37.8g
|25.3g
|Sugars
|22.2g
|14.9g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|1.9g
|Protein
|2.7g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021