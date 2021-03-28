We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Activia Rhubarb & Mixed Fruit Yogurt 8X115g

4.3(7)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.33/100g

Product Description

  • Yogurt with Fruit
  • Activia is a tasty smooth yogurt made with delicious figs, prunes, rhubarb, blackberries, raspberries and other carefully selected ingredients.
  • Deliciously good for your gut health*.
  • These yogurts contain a source of calcium.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Widely recyclable packaging.
  • *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Enjoy as part of a healthy diet.
  • A Happy Gut* is a happy you:
  • We believe that when you love your gut* it loves you back.
  • We’ve been perfecting our delicious yogurts for over 30 years.
  • We ferment our unique blend of 5 active strains for over 8 hours, so every little pot is packed with billions of live cultures. This helps to create an irresistibly smooth yogurt experience.
  • *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Enjoy as part of a healthy diet.
  • Loving the Planet:
  • Our pots are recyclable.
  • Please help us and help our planet by recycling our packaging.
  • B Corp:
  • As a B Corp, we are part of a global movement of companies who aim to use business as a force for good in society. It is important to us that we show our positive impact on people and planet. To find out more about what we do, search Danone UK on the B Corp directory online. #BTheChange.
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • Loving the planet to love our gut
  • Our pots are recyclable.
  • Because protecting life on the outside helps you nourish what's inside.
  • Please help us and help our planet by recycling our packaging.
  • Card - Recycle
  • Rinse - Pot - Recycle
  • Lid - Don't Recycle
  • -
  • Pack size: 920G
  • Calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep Refrigerated Between +1°C and +6°C Max.

Name and address

  • Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • Want to know more about our irresistible yogurts?
  • Get In touch:
  • 0808-144-9451
  • Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London
  • W4 9GQ.
  • 1800 949992
  • Danone Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,

Net Contents

8 x 115g ℮

    • -
    • 2 x Prune
    • 2 x Blackberry & Raspberry
    • 2 x Fig
    • 2 x Rhubarb

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Fig (8%), Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Stabiliser (Pection), Natural Flavouring, Milk Minerals, Every Pot contains an exclusive combination of cultures: Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Bifidobacterium Lactis (Bifidus ActiRegularis®)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep Refrigerated Between +1°C and +6°C Max.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (115g)% RI* (115g)
    Energy (kJ/kcal)381/90438/1045
    Fat (g)2.93.35
    of which saturates (g)1.92.211
    Carbohydrate (g)12145
    of which sugars (g)121415
    Protein (g)3.94.59
    Salt (g)0.140.163
    Calcium (mg) (% RI*)146 (18%)16821
    *RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
  • Each 115g (Prune) serving contains
    • Energy459 kJ 109 kcal
      5%
    • Fat3.2g
      5%
    • Saturates2.2g
      12%
    • Sugars14.5g
      15%
    • Salt0.16g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

    • -
    • 2 x Prune
    • 2 x Blackberry & Raspberry
    • 2 x Fig
    • 2 x Rhubarb

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Prune (9%), Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Milk Minerals, Every Pot contains an exclusive combination of cultures: Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Bifidobacterium Lactis (Bifidus ActiRegularis®)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep Refrigerated Between +1°C and +6°C Max.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (115g)% RI* (115g)
    Energy (kJ/kcal)399/95459/1095
    Fat (g)2.83.25
    of which saturates (g)1.92.212
    Carbohydrate (g)13.215.26
    of which sugars (g)12.614.515
    Protein (g)3.94.59
    Salt (g)0.140.163
    Calcium (mg) (%RI*)142 (18%)16322
    *RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • -
    • 2 x Prune
    • 2 x Blackberry & Raspberry
    • 2 x Fig
    • 2 x Rhubarb

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Blackberry (6%), Raspberry (2%), Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Black Carrot Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Every Pot contains an exclusive combination of cultures: Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Bifidobacterium Lactis (Bifidus ActiRegularis®)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep Refrigerated Between +1°C and +6°C Max.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (115g)% RI* (115g)
    Energy (kJ/kcal) 384/91442/1055
    Fat (g)2.93.35
    of which saturates (g)1.92.211
    Carbohydrate (g)12145
    of which sugars (g)121415
    Protein (g)3.94.59
    Salt (g)0.140.163
    Calcium (mg) (% RI*)152 (19%)17522
    *RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • -
    • 2 x Prune
    • 2 x Blackberry & Raspberry
    • 2 x Fig
    • 2 x Rhubarb

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Rhubarb (8%), Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel), Stabiliser (Pectin), Milk Minerals, Every Pot contains an exclusive combination of cultures: Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Bifidobacterium Lactis (Bifidus ActiRegularis®)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep Refrigerated Between +1°C and +6°C Max.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (115g)% RI* (115g)
    Energy (kJ/kcal)381/91438/1055
    Fat (g)2.83.25
    of which saturates (g)1.92.211
    Carbohydrate (g)12145
    of which sugars (g)121415
    Protein (g)3.94.59
    Salt (g)0.140.163
    Calcium (mg) (% R*)156 (20%)18023
    *RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not as good now

1 stars

The pots are 5g smaller, but cost the same as the 120g pot. Yogurt is thinner and less fruit. Will not buy again.

These taste as they have always done but with the

4 stars

These taste as they have always done but with the introduction of the new recyclable pot, the contents have been reduced by 5g but still cost the same as before.

Loves these yoghurts good selection of flavours bu

5 stars

Loves these yoghurts good selection of flavours but have just checked even though the price is the same each pot has been reduced by 5g.

You won't be disappointed

5 stars

These yoghurts are perfect flavours, consistency and taste, especially the rhubarb. I have a yoghurt every morning after my Weetabix. Perfect start to the day.

Tried it and love it!

5 stars

Trying this ‘selection’ from the Activia yoghurt range for the first time. I usually buy the ‘mixed red fruits’ selection. Just eaten one of the Fig yoghurts and it was GORGEOUS! Plenty of pieces of fig and not sickly, sugary sweet. I’m looking forward to trying the other varieties in the pack through this week. Yummy!

Pleasantly Surprised

5 stars

I don’t normally buy these flavours but needs must and I am pleasantly surprised. Not sweet and sickly. Nice thick yogurts with plenty of fruit.

I enjoy these Health Fruit Yogurts. The mix of fr

5 stars

I enjoy these Health Fruit Yogurts. The mix of fruits is good. something a little different and the yogurt seems to be thicker in texture especially the prune and fig. They make a nice change.

