Activia Rhubarb & Mixed Fruit Yogurt 8X115g

The pots are 5g smaller, but cost the same as the 120g pot. Yogurt is thinner and less fruit. Will not buy again.
These taste as they have always done but with the introduction of the new recyclable pot, the contents have been reduced by 5g but still cost the same as before.
Loves these yoghurts good selection of flavours but have just checked even though the price is the same each pot has been reduced by 5g.
These yoghurts are perfect flavours, consistency and taste, especially the rhubarb. I have a yoghurt every morning after my Weetabix. Perfect start to the day.
Trying this ‘selection’ from the Activia yoghurt range for the first time. I usually buy the ‘mixed red fruits’ selection. Just eaten one of the Fig yoghurts and it was GORGEOUS! Plenty of pieces of fig and not sickly, sugary sweet. I’m looking forward to trying the other varieties in the pack through this week. Yummy!
I don’t normally buy these flavours but needs must and I am pleasantly surprised. Not sweet and sickly. Nice thick yogurts with plenty of fruit.
I enjoy these Health Fruit Yogurts. The mix of fruits is good. something a little different and the yogurt seems to be thicker in texture especially the prune and fig. They make a nice change.