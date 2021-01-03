Martini Vibrante Non-Alcoholic Aperitif 750Ml

Great alternative
Review from Bacardi Brands
This is a delicious alternative, you wouldn't even know it was non-alcoholic, it a has lovely crisp, sweet flavour with a perfect bitter aftertaste, goes amazingly with tonic or lemonade and a handful of ice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this!
Review from Bacardi Brands
Amazing alternative when you are not drinking.Super tasty.Usually I drink with tonic.Finally a good alcohol-free . I will definitely test the other varieties of non-alcoholic Martini varieties.Love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing Twist!
Review from Bacardi Brands
A great alternative to a traditional martini, really great sophisticated taste and so refreshing, tastes of a care free summer! Mixes well with tonic or fruit juice, over some ice cubes makes it even better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great alternative to the real thing
Review from Bacardi Brands
At first glance you wouldn't know that this was not the alcoholic Martini as the bottles look almost identical and once opened, it smells pretty much the same too. For a Martini lover this is a great alternative if you are having a break from alcoholic beverages as it really does taste pretty close to the alcoholic version. For me, it was a little too strong even with the tonic so I made another one with lemonade and preferred that. But if you like the taste of Martini you will love the taste of this, A fabulous alternative to the real thing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty
Review from Bacardi Brands
For a non alcoholic drink I’m surprised how nice this is. Has the signature Martini taste and you can drive after it! A great product in my opinion and one I shall be buying again in the future. Delicious! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Would definitely buy again!
Review from Bacardi Brands
I didn't really have high hopes for this as I don't particularly like alcoholic Martini but I was pleasantly surprised. Mixed with fever trees citrus tonic and with a slice of orange this refreshing drink isn't too dissimilar to an Aperol Spritz. I've not been able to drink over Christmas due to medication so this has since become my tipple of choice! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not bad
Review from Bacardi Brands
This drink is quite good. A real fruity note with a chilli style punch halfway through. There are some woody undertones towards the end that give the drink a full bodied experience that I thought was quite good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great tasting alternative
Review from Bacardi Brands
The Martini Vibrante is a very realistic alcohol free alternative to Martini Russo. The colour and odour is very similar. It was very tasty with normal Tonic Water and could also be used to make an alcohol free Negroni. If served ‘blind’ i am not sure that i would be able to tell the difference. Very enjoyable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great alternative
Review from Bacardi Brands
I got this a month or so ago and it’s a really great find. It mixes really well when making non alcoholic cocktails and drinks. I would definitely recommend it for those reducing their alcohol intake. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Non-Alcoholic Martini
Review from Bacardi Brands
The Non-Alcoholic Martini Vibrante comes in a nice designed bottle with a fun summery colourful label on the bottle. It has a lovely red colour, and I prepared it as a 50-50 mix with tonic and poured over ice, drank on the rocks. Taste wise, a nice balance of sweetness and slight bitterness at the same time, with a fragrant spice and citrus notes, orange peel comes to mind. It is very refreshing and would make a great aperitif that everyone can enjoy, even non-drinkers as it's non-alcoholic. I must say this is probably the best non-alcoholic drink I tasted and would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]