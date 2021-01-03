By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Martini Vibrante Non-Alcoholic Aperitif 750Ml

4.5(37)Write a review
Martini Vibrante Non-Alcoholic Aperitif 750Ml
£ 10.00
£13.34/litre
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Non-Alcoholic Aperitif
  • Martini non-alcoholic vibrante Aperitif. Carefully made from select wines with the alcohol gently removed then infused with quality botanicals. Our master blenders have created a balanced yet vibrant full-flavoured drink with delicious notes of Italian bergamot. Non-alcoholic aperitivo made the Martini way.
  • Since 1863, MARTINI® has brought people together through the quintessentially Italian experience of Aperitivo. With two new Non-Alcoholic Aperitivi, Vibrante and Floreale, MARTINI is making sure that if you are moderating alcohol, you never have to miss out on moments full of flavour. Introducing Vibrante, our deliciously complex, citrusy Aperitivo.
  • <0.5% vol*
  • *Less than 0.5% vol alcohol from botanicals extracts.
  • Enjoy Responsibly
  • Martini and the Ball and Bar Logo are Trademarks
  • Made with botanicals including natural extract of Italian bergamot
  • All natural flavours
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

De-Alcoholised Wine (contains Sulphites), Sugar, Water, Natural Flavours, Colouring concentrates from Fruit and Vegetable, Acids: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Tartaric Acid, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Citrusy and balanced, this masterful combination of natural botanicals with notes of Bergamot has a deliciously complex flavour. Bright and vibrant with a bitter sweet edge, Vibrante is a Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo that's unmistakably MARTINI.

Country

Italy

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See BottleOnce opened keep in refrigerator and consume within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy with tonic
  • This bottle makes 10 refreshing drinks.
  • 1/2 Martini (75ml)
  • 1/2 Tonic (75ml)
  • Lots of ice
  • Orange slice

Name and address

  • Martini & Rossi S.P.A.,
  • P.zza Luigi Rossi 2,
  • 10023 Pessione,
  • Torino,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Martini & Rossi S.P.A.,
  • P.zza Luigi Rossi 2,
  • 10023 Pessione,
  • Torino,
  • Italy.
  • www.martini.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 250kJ/60kcal
Fat 0g
Carbohydrates 14g
Of which Sugars 14g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

37 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great alternative

5 stars

Review from Bacardi Brands

This is a delicious alternative, you wouldn't even know it was non-alcoholic, it a has lovely crisp, sweet flavour with a perfect bitter aftertaste, goes amazingly with tonic or lemonade and a handful of ice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this!

5 stars

Review from Bacardi Brands

Amazing alternative when you are not drinking.Super tasty.Usually I drink with tonic.Finally a good alcohol-free . I will definitely test the other varieties of non-alcoholic Martini varieties.Love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing Twist!

4 stars

Review from Bacardi Brands

A great alternative to a traditional martini, really great sophisticated taste and so refreshing, tastes of a care free summer! Mixes well with tonic or fruit juice, over some ice cubes makes it even better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great alternative to the real thing

4 stars

Review from Bacardi Brands

At first glance you wouldn't know that this was not the alcoholic Martini as the bottles look almost identical and once opened, it smells pretty much the same too. For a Martini lover this is a great alternative if you are having a break from alcoholic beverages as it really does taste pretty close to the alcoholic version. For me, it was a little too strong even with the tonic so I made another one with lemonade and preferred that. But if you like the taste of Martini you will love the taste of this, A fabulous alternative to the real thing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

4 stars

Review from Bacardi Brands

For a non alcoholic drink I’m surprised how nice this is. Has the signature Martini taste and you can drive after it! A great product in my opinion and one I shall be buying again in the future. Delicious! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Would definitely buy again!

5 stars

Review from Bacardi Brands

I didn't really have high hopes for this as I don't particularly like alcoholic Martini but I was pleasantly surprised. Mixed with fever trees citrus tonic and with a slice of orange this refreshing drink isn't too dissimilar to an Aperol Spritz. I've not been able to drink over Christmas due to medication so this has since become my tipple of choice! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not bad

3 stars

Review from Bacardi Brands

This drink is quite good. A real fruity note with a chilli style punch halfway through. There are some woody undertones towards the end that give the drink a full bodied experience that I thought was quite good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting alternative

4 stars

Review from Bacardi Brands

The Martini Vibrante is a very realistic alcohol free alternative to Martini Russo. The colour and odour is very similar. It was very tasty with normal Tonic Water and could also be used to make an alcohol free Negroni. If served ‘blind’ i am not sure that i would be able to tell the difference. Very enjoyable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great alternative

4 stars

Review from Bacardi Brands

I got this a month or so ago and it’s a really great find. It mixes really well when making non alcoholic cocktails and drinks. I would definitely recommend it for those reducing their alcohol intake. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Non-Alcoholic Martini

5 stars

Review from Bacardi Brands

The Non-Alcoholic Martini Vibrante comes in a nice designed bottle with a fun summery colourful label on the bottle. It has a lovely red colour, and I prepared it as a 50-50 mix with tonic and poured over ice, drank on the rocks. Taste wise, a nice balance of sweetness and slight bitterness at the same time, with a fragrant spice and citrus notes, orange peel comes to mind. It is very refreshing and would make a great aperitif that everyone can enjoy, even non-drinkers as it's non-alcoholic. I must say this is probably the best non-alcoholic drink I tasted and would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

