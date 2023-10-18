We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

NEUTROGENA Clear & Soothe Mousse Cleanser 150ml

£6.20

£4.13/100ml

Turmeric has been celebrated through the ages for being rich in antioxidants and for its calming properties. This rich and cushioning Turmeric Mousse gently cleanses while soothing stressed spot-prone skin. With skin-friendly turmeric, gentle to the skin, it effectively removes pore-clogging dirt, oil and make-up, without stripping, for soft, healthy-looking skin. Great for spot-prone, combination or dehydrated skin. Oil-free formula rinses completely clean, with no unwanted residue. Dermatologist tested Cleanses & calms stressed skin Non-comedogenic 150ml
Pack size: 150ML

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

1. Rinse face and pat dry. 2. Smooth a thin even layer over dry skin. Allow up to two to three minutes for it to dry. 3. Rinse thoroughly with warm water. 4. Apply any remaining skin care products or make-up.

