Aero Milk Chocolate Bubbles 92G

4.8(30)Write a review
Aero Milk Chocolate Bubbles 92G
£ 1.00
£1.09/100g
Each 8 sweets contain
  • Energy536kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars13.6g
    15%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2242kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with an aerated centre.
  • Aero is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or
  • http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
  • Share the joy of smooth, bubbly milk chocolate with Aero® Bubbles. Every bubble is a bitesize piece of our famous aerated chocolate covered in a smooth milk chocolate shell. These delightfully bubbly little balls of delicious chocolate are perfect for sharing, whether you're watching a film with your family or catching up with friends.
  • We're taking action on how much packaging we use. On average these Nestlé packs use 15% less packaging than the previous sharing bags.
  • Our much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 as a chocolate bar in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, including Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as orange joining the range, there's an Aero® for everyone.
  • When it's time to catch up and enjoy a treat together, pick up a sharing back of Aero® Bubbles.
  • Have you tried Aero® Sharing Bars? Each bar is the ideal size for sharing with friends and family. When it's time to share a treat, enjoy the bubbly centre and smooth milk chocolate shell of Aero®.
  • Rainforest Alliance™ - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Don't Recycle
  • TerraCycle® - Not recycled by most councils. Find out how you can still recycle at www.terracycle.co.uk
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Bitesize bubbles of Aero® milk chocolate in smooth chocolate shells
  • Perfect for sharing moments of bubbly pleasure
  • Made with our famous bubbly milk chocolate
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 92G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal, Coconut Oil), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats In addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

For Best Before End See Base.Store Cool and Dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Love to Share
  • ...With Others
  • ...With a Movie
  • ...As a Treat
  • Know Your Servings
  • 8 Sweets = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.aerochocolate.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

92g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 8 sweetsReference Intake*% RI*
Energy 2242kJ536kJ8400kJ
-537kcal128kcal2000kcal6%
Fat 30.4g7.3g70g10%
of which: saturates 17.8g4.3g20g22%
Carbohydrate 57.7g13.8g260g5%
of which: sugars 56.6g13.6g90g15%
Fibre 2.1g0.5g--
Protein 6.8g1.6g50g3%
Salt 0.23g0.06g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains approximately 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

View all Chocolate Pouches & Bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

30 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yummy bubbles

4 stars

Review from Aero UK

These are yummy. Light bubbly chocolate bubbles. Not sure it should be called a share bag as I could easily manage on of these on my own in a single sitting! Much better than the bar version of this product.

Love these!

5 stars

Review from Aero UK

These heavenly bubbles are definitely not for sharing. I just finished this whole bag on my own and didn't feel guilty at all! The flavour is amazing and I need more of them. They melt in your mouth and are just... so bubbly!!

Just ok

3 stars

Review from Aero UK

Really don't rate these highly and wouldn't have them alot myself personally. I find the chocolate a little bland tasting and a little dry on your throat at times. However it's a good size bag, and perfect for sharing Will stick to the mint ones however

Amazing!!

5 stars

Review from Aero UK

I absolutely love Areo chocolate! The product itself comes in a reasonable sized bag. With more than enough chocolate inside. Which is really good value for money as your not getting a bag full of mostly air, you are actually getting your money's worth! I would definitely recommend this product to all my friends & family.

Great taste, ideal bag size

5 stars

Review from Aero UK

I love Aero chocolate and these did not disappoint! Lovely bite size balls that melt in your mouth. Lovely taste, not to rich. Ideal size sharing bag....if you really want to! Didn't last long with two tucking in to them!

Love the texture!

5 stars

Review from Aero UK

These are so more-ish and yummy. They taste so good. Would definitely pick them again and would recommend them too. Love the bubbly texture and the taste of them when they melt in your mouth. So amazing!

Melt in mouth

5 stars

Review from Aero UK

These Aero Milk Chocolate Bubbles taste amazing they simply melt in your mouth, now it says a sharing bag....Well I have to be honest I did not share them! haha they arebjust too good to share and I didn't realise how moreish they would be.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from Aero UK

I have always loved aero chocolate and these a fabulous. They melt away in your mouth and taste fantastic. In a bag of bubbles they are just the right size. I would love to say a few at a time and re seal the bag but I never get to that. They always end up being eaten in one go despite good intentions. Can't wait to try the mint ones

Yummi

5 stars

Review from Aero UK

I tried before their chocholates the mint one specialy but i just give it a go for the original Aero bubbles milk chocolate ones and wooow love it! It's very very tasty! I can highly recommend! Yummi !

Amazing taste

5 stars

Review from Aero UK

I loved chocolate and aero is one of my favourite.... I mostly eat mint flavour one....But this time i tried full chocolate one.... Its so tasty and yummy ... So soft .. my kids loved more than me....

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

