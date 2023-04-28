Slimfast Chocolate Flavour Shake 375G

Chocolate flavour milkshake powder, meal replacement for weight control with sweetener. Need some help or ideas? For tips, real life stories and recipes, visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk

Lose weight and Keep it off* Packed with everything you need for a tasty, balanced meal, our shakes can help you lose weight and keep it off* as part of the SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan. High in protein and a source of fibre, with 23 vitamins and minerals and no added sugar, they make the perfect calorie-controlled meal that you can shake-up in seconds. And what's more, there's no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. * Substituting two main daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. Substituting one of the main daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with a meal replacement contributes to the maintenance of weight after weight loss.

SlimFast 3 2 1 Plan® It's simple, easy to stick to and proven to help you lose weight and keep it off*, plus you can eat up to 6 times a day. Give it a go and see what you could achieve! 3 100kcal SlimFast Snacks a Day, or Fruit & Veg 2 Tasty SlimFast Meal Bars or Shakes 1 600kcal Healthy Meal (800kcal for Men) Drink at Least 2 Litres of Water Get Active to Help You Reach your Goal SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food - eat balanced meals, healthy snacks and drink plenty of water. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled varied diet and an active lifestyle.

Tasty Balanced Meal 229 Kcal High in Protein Source of Fibre 23 Vits & Mins 10 Meals No Added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars

Pack size: 375G

High in Protein Source of Fibre No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (13%), Soya Bean Oil Powder (Milk), Inulin, Milk Protein, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose), Vitamins & Minerals (Vitamin C, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin E, Iron Pyrophosphate, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin A, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin B12, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin K), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Egg, Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Net Contents

375g ℮

Preparation and Usage

To Prepare Your Tasty Shake Take 250ml of cold skimmed milk. Add 2 level scoops of powder to the milk (scoop in tub). Shake well for approximately 20 seconds. For best results use a blender and ice.

Additives