Tesco Piri Piri 4 Pack Loin Steaks 600g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 981kJ / 235kcal
Product Description
- Boneless pork loin steaks with added water and coated in a spicy chilli glaze.
- From Trusted Farms Boneless pork loin steaks in a piri piri marinade
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (87%), Water, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Glucose Syrup, Paprika, Maize Starch, Onion Powder, Dried Red Pepper, Tomato Powder, Citric Acid, Cumin, Chilli Powder Blend [Chilli Powder, Cumin, Garlic Powder, Salt, Oregano], Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Dried Red Chilli, Chilli Powder, Tapioca Starch, Coriander Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Parsley, Smoked Salt, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Lemon Oil, Chilli Extract, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Paprika Extract, Garlic Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 23-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. 14-16 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill. Turn occasionally.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Made using British or EU pork. See front of pack for specific origin.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork steak (106g**)
|Energy
|981kJ / 235kcal
|1040kJ / 249kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|13.4g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.8g
|Protein
|27.2g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 600g typically weighs 424g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
