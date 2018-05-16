By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Creme Egg Nest Cakes 4 Pack

Cadbury Creme Egg Nest Cakes 4 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.50/each

New

Per Cake (37g)
  • Energy700kJ 165kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1875kJ /

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge layered with white and yellow fondants, covered in milk chocolate.
  • Why not try?
  • Creme Egg Choc Cakes
  • The perfect Easter treat!
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Box - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • learn more at recyclenow.com
  • Manufactured by Premier Foods Group Ltd, under licence from the Mondelez International group
  • All trademarks and copyright owned by the Mondelez International group
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (26%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], White Fondant (23%) [Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (E471), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415)], Yellow Fondant (20%) [Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Water, Fructose, Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavourings, Emulsifier (E471), Colours (E171, Carotenes, Paprika Extract), Firming Agent (E327), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Soya Flour, Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Water, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • Or telephone 0800 022 3389.
  • If purchased in the Republic of Ireland
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Or telephone 1800 93 2814.

Net Contents

4 x Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake (37g)% * Per Cake (37g)Reference Intakes
Energy 1875kJ /700kJ /8400kJ/
-445kcal165kcal8%2000kcal
Fat 17.2g6.4g9%70g
of which Saturates 8.4g3.1g16%20g
Carbohydrate 67.6g25.2g10%260g
of which Sugars 45.1g16.8g19%90g
Fibre 2.2g0.8g--
Protein 4.2g1.6g3%50g
Salt 0.31g0.12g2%6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

