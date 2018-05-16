Cadbury Creme Egg Nest Cakes 4 Pack
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured sponge layered with white and yellow fondants, covered in milk chocolate.
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (26%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], White Fondant (23%) [Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (E471), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415)], Yellow Fondant (20%) [Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Water, Fructose, Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavourings, Emulsifier (E471), Colours (E171, Carotenes, Paprika Extract), Firming Agent (E327), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Soya Flour, Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Egg White, Water, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Net Contents
4 x Cakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake (37g)
|% * Per Cake (37g)
|Energy
|1875kJ /
|700kJ /
|445kcal
|165kcal
|8%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|17.2g
|6.4g
|9%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|8.4g
|3.1g
|16%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|67.6g
|25.2g
|10%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|45.1g
|16.8g
|19%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.6g
|3%
|50g
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.12g
|2%
|6g
