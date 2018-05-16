Pringles Sizzl'n Spicy Bbq Crisps 180G

- Energy663 kJ 159 kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2211 kJ
Product Description
- Spicy Barbecue Flavour Savoury Snack.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- TM, ®, © 2020 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.
- Chilli rating - 2
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Rice Flour, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Dehydrated Potatoes, Corn Flour, Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Spicy Barbecue Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides}, Onion Powder, Paprika Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices {Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Cumin}, Whey Permeate Powder {Milk}, Salt, Colours {Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract, Annatto Bixin}, Flavourings, Tomato Powder, Acids {Citric Acid, Malic Acid}, Yeast Extract, Smoke Flavourings, Oregano, Smoked Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Oil), Emulsifier (E471), Wheat Starch, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Best before: see bottom.Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per 180 g package: 6
Return to
- UK 0800 028 1048
- IRL 1800 409 276
- www.pringles.com
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/30 g
|RI* /30 g
|Energy
|2211 kJ
|663 kJ
|-
|529 kcal
|159 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|30 g
|9.0 g
|13%
|of which saturates
|2.8 g
|0.8 g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|18 g
|7%
|of which sugars
|4.3 g
|1.3 g
|1%
|Fibre
|2.5 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein
|4.6 g
|1.4 g
|3%
|Salt
|1.2 g
|0.36 g
|6%
|Portions per 180 g package: 6
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021