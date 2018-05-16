We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cornetto Soft Chocolatey 140Ml

Cornetto Soft Chocolatey 140Ml

This product's currently out of stock

Portion = 140 ml / 81 g

Energy
900
kJ
215
kcal
11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1111 kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream in a wafer cone (15%) with chocolate flavour coating (8%) and chocolate sauce (8.5%).
  • Pack size: 140ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Coconut Fat, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fructose, Soluble Corn Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Ammonium Phosphatides), Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Salt, Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar Syrup

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnut.

Storage

Store at -18°C. Best before end: See pack

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Wall's,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Wall's,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • UKIcare@unilever.com
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

140ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy 1111 kJ644 kJ900 kJ
-265 kcal154 kcal215 kcal11 %
Fat 12 g6,7 g9,4 g13%
of which saturates 9,8 g5,7 g7,9 g40%
Carbohydrate 35 g20 g29 g11%
of which sugars 26 g15 g21 g23%
Protein 3,1 g1,8 g2,5 g5%
Salt 0,21 g0,12 g0,17 g3%
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**Portion = 140ml/81g----

