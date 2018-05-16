Cornetto Soft Chocolatey 140Ml

Portion = 140 ml / 81 g
- Energy
- 900
-
- kJ
-
- 215
-
- kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1111 kJ
Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream in a wafer cone (15%) with chocolate flavour coating (8%) and chocolate sauce (8.5%).
- Pack size: 140ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Coconut Fat, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fructose, Soluble Corn Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Ammonium Phosphatides), Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Salt, Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar Syrup
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnut.
Storage
Store at -18°C. Best before end: See pack
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Wall's,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Careline 0800 731 1507
- UKIcare@unilever.com
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
140ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|1111 kJ
|644 kJ
|900 kJ
|-
|265 kcal
|154 kcal
|215 kcal
|11 %
|Fat
|12 g
|6,7 g
|9,4 g
|13%
|of which saturates
|9,8 g
|5,7 g
|7,9 g
|40%
|Carbohydrate
|35 g
|20 g
|29 g
|11%
|of which sugars
|26 g
|15 g
|21 g
|23%
|Protein
|3,1 g
|1,8 g
|2,5 g
|5%
|Salt
|0,21 g
|0,12 g
|0,17 g
|3%
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Portion = 140ml/81g
|-
|-
|-
|-
