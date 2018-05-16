Hellmann's Vegan Mayonnaise Baconnaise 270G

Product Description
- Hellmann's Vegan Alternative to Mayonnaise with Bacon Flavour
- Over 100 years ago, Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's Mayonnaise in a deli in New York, and he marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon can still be found on the label today and highlights our ongoing commitment to great quality products.
- Today, Hellmann's continues to make products using quality and sustainable ingredients. That's why Hellmann's Vegan Mayo Baconnaise is free from dairy, meat products and contains no artificial colours or flavourings. Hellmann's Vegan Baconnaise Mayo has the same rich and creamy taste of our Real Mayonnaise, but is suitable for vegans and has an added delicious smoky bacon flavour. Try on veggie burgers, pizza or as a jacket potato topping. Make it a regular part of your meat-free Monday, and bring your next vegetarian or vegan meal to life with this deliciously creamy condiment.
- We help people enjoy the simple pleasure of honest food, without worry or waste. Hellmann's Vegan Mayo is the #1 vegan mayonnaise on the market, and we're determined to reduce our impact on the planet by promoting vegan and vegetarian products to reduce meat consumption. Treat yourself to the nation's favourite mayonnaise and use the unmistakable amazing taste to bring your sandwiches, burgers or salads to life. For food lovers everywhere, enjoy delicious food with Hellmann's.
- Hellmann's Vegan Baconnaise Mayo has the rich creamy taste of real mayonnaise, but is 100% plant based.
- This vegan spread has the unmistakable amazing taste of Hellmann's mayonnaise, infused with a smoky bacon flavour
- Free from dairy, artificial colours and flavourings, this vegan condiment is perfect for sharing with everyone
- You can use Hellmann’s Vegan Baconnaise Mayo for sandwiches, wraps, salads and dips – enjoy the pleasure of good, simple food
- Our mayo is perfect for vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians: try it with a veggie burger and chips, jacket potato or pizza on your next meat-free Monday
- Try Hellmann's new range of vegan mayos, which are adding bold flavour experiences to the #1 vegan mayo in the market
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed oil (72%), water, spirit vinegar, sugar, smoked dextrose (dextrose, smoke), salt, modified corn starch, spices, natural flavourings (contain MUSTARD), lemon juice concentrate, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
After opening, keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Poland
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Hellmann's,
- Freepost ADM 3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Hellmann's,
- Freepost ADM 3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|424 kJ
|5%
|Energy (kcal)
|101 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|11 g
|16%
|of which saturates (g)
|0.8 g
|4%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|0.8 g
|1%
|of which sugars (g)
|0.6 g
|1%
|Fibre (g)
|<0.5 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|0.21 g
|4%
|Omega 3 (g)
|0.99 g
|0%
|Omega 6 (g)
|2.1 g
|0%
