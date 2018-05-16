Tesco Stewing Steak 400g

- Energy749kJ 179kcal9%
Product Description
- Beef stewing steak.
- From Trusted Farms. Slow cook in stews or casseroles for a tender texture
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 2 hours 30 mins Dice steak into even sized cubes. Place some flour in a bowl and season with salt pepper. Toss steak in flour to coat, shaking off any excess. Heat a little oil in a large pan until hot and brown cubes for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally. Transfer to a casserole dish. Add your choice of vegetables and stock to casserole dish and cover. Place in centre of pre-heated oven for 2 hours 30 minutes until tender.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
approx. 3 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|599kJ / 143kcal
|749kJ / 179kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|8.0g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.3g
|26.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
