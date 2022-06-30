Tesco Free From Cinnamon & Raisin Bagels 4 Pack

Perfect for breakfast
Just discovered these and have been having them for breakfast most days! Nice and chewy, and work well toasted with butter. Will buy again.
Not to Usual Tesco Standard
Tough as old boots.
INGREDIENTS: Maize Starch, Water, Potato Starch, Raisins (10%), Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Yeast, Psyllium Husk Powder, Pea Protein, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Rice Flour, Fermented Maize Starch, Cinnamon, Salt, Apple Extract.
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place.
Grill
Instructions: Time: 1-2 mins Temperature: Medium Place sliced bagels under a pre-heated grill for 1-2 minutes. Turn once.
4 Servings
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bagel (60g)
|Energy
|1233kJ / 293kcal
|740kJ / 176kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|54.0g
|32.4g
|Sugars
|10.1g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|7.6g
|4.5g
|Protein
|2.9g
|1.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
