We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Cinnamon & Raisin Bagels 4 Pack

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Free From Cinnamon & Raisin Bagels 4 Pack
£2.00
£0.50/each

One bagel

Energy
740kJ
176kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.1g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.6g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1233kJ / 293kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Gluten free cinnamon and raisin bagels made from maize, potato and tapioca starch.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize Starch, Water, Potato Starch, Raisins (10%), Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Yeast, Psyllium Husk Powder, Pea Protein, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Rice Flour, Fermented Maize Starch, Cinnamon, Salt, Apple Extract.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Time: 1-2 mins Temperature: Medium Place sliced bagels under a pre-heated grill for 1-2 minutes. Turn once.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bagel (60g)
Energy1233kJ / 293kcal740kJ / 176kcal
Fat5.6g3.3g
Saturates0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate54.0g32.4g
Sugars10.1g6.1g
Fibre7.6g4.5g
Protein2.9g1.7g
Salt1.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

View all Pitta, Wraps, Naan, Thins & Bagels

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect for breakfast

5 stars

Just discovered these and have been having them for breakfast most days! Nice and chewy, and work well toasted with butter. Will buy again.

Not to Usual Tesco Standard

2 stars

Tough as old boots.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here