Sharwoods Slow Cooker Balti Sauce 170G

£ 1.25
£ 1.25
£0.74/100g
Per 1/4 pouch (43g) portion as sold
  • Energy196kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.60g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy as sold Per 100g

Product Description

  • Concentrated Balti curry sauce.
  • Don't Recycle
  • Sharwood's trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Perfect in 2 easy steps
  • Concentrated sauce perfect every time
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (54%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Ground Cumin Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Ground Spices (2%), Coriander, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Ground Turmeric, Ground Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seeds, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Ground Bay Leaves, Dried Fenugreek Leaf

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereal containing Gluten (Wheat), Milk, Mustard and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and use within 3 days.

Number of uses

This pouch contains approximately 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390
  • Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • (ROI - call 1800 93 2814)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per 1/4 pouch (43g) portion
Energy (kJ)461kJ196kJ
Energy (kcal)110kcal47kcal
Fat 4.7g2.0g
of which Saturates 0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate 13.2g5.6g
of which Sugars 7.9g3.4g
Fibre 3.6g1.5g
Protein 2.0g0.9g
Salt 1.40g0.60g
This pouch contains approximately 4 portions--

