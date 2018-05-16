Sharwoods Slow Cooker Balti Sauce 170G

- Energy196kJ 47kcal2%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars3.4g4%
- Salt0.60g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy as sold Per 100g
Product Description
- Concentrated Balti curry sauce.
- Don't Recycle
- Perfect in 2 easy steps
- Concentrated sauce perfect every time
- Chilli rating - 2
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (54%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Ground Cumin Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Ground Spices (2%), Coriander, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Ground Turmeric, Ground Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seeds, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Ground Bay Leaves, Dried Fenugreek Leaf
Allergy Information
- May contain Cereal containing Gluten (Wheat), Milk, Mustard and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and use within 3 days.
Number of uses
This pouch contains approximately 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
Return to
- For information call 0800 022 3390
- Or write to us at
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- (ROI - call 1800 93 2814)
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 1/4 pouch (43g) portion
|Energy (kJ)
|461kJ
|196kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|110kcal
|47kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|2.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|13.2g
|5.6g
|of which Sugars
|7.9g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.5g
|Protein
|2.0g
|0.9g
|Salt
|1.40g
|0.60g
|-
|-
