Butcher's Grain Free Joints & Coat 6X390g

100% Complete, Nourishing Food for Dogs
What Makes Our Food So Naturally Nourishing?Always Natural IngredientsPacked with essential proteins, vitamins and minerals. No nasties, no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives. A wholesome bowlful of nature's most nourishing food.Always British & Irish FarmedWe use produce from British and Irish farms.Always 100% Complete & BalancedMeals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs. All our food for dogs is 100% nutritionally balanced, which is essential for keeping dogs healthy and full of energy.Our joints & Coat recipes are vet recommended and carefully created by our nutritionist with exactly the right amount of naturally active ingredients to support healthy joints, skin and coat.Supports Healthy Joints, Skin & CoatSalmon OilContains omega 3 to help support joints, skin & coatGreen Lipped MusselA natural source of glucosamine, chondroitin & omega 3 to support joint healthGlucosamine & ChondroitinTo support healthy joint structure and assist in the formation & repair of cartilageZinc & BiotinEssential vitamins & minerals to help maintain a healthy skin & coatOur Nutritionist Suggests"All our meals are 100% complete & balanced. For even more goodness, why not top with some cooked sweet potato? A great source of antioxidants, zinc, biotin and vitamin A, which together are known for their skin and coat health benefits, as well as their anti-inflammatory properties."
British & Irish FarmedGrain FreeDeveloped by Nutritionists Vet RecommendedFor Vitality You can SeeWith Salmon Oil
Pack size: 2340G
Net Contents
6 x 390g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Daily Feeding Guide:84kcal / 100gDog Size: Toy, Weight: <5kg, 390g Tins/Day: Up to 1Dog Size: Small, Weight: 5-10kg, 390g Tins/Day: 1 - 1 1/2Dog Size: Medium, Weight: 10-25kg, 390g Tins/Day: 1 1/2 - 3Dog Size: Large, Weight: 25-45kg, 390g Tins/Day: 3 - 4 3/4Dog Size: Giant, Weight: 45kg+, 390g Tins/Day: 4 3/4+The amount of food you feed your dog depends on a lot of things, including their size, their weight and how much they exercise every day too.You know your dog better than anyone else. Our guide here shows you how many 390g tins we would recommend you feed your dog each day. If mixing with dry food, adjust feeding quantities accordingly.Make sure there's always a supply of clean, fresh drinking water nearby.This is a guide only and feeding amounts should be adjusted to suit your individual dogs' needs.Best served at room temperature.
British and Irish Farmed Chicken, Beef & Turkey, Chicken 32.5%, Beef 14% and Turkey 4.5%, Broth 44%, Including Water and Dried Seaweed, Salmon Oil 1%, Minerals, Dried Algae Oil 0.12%, Green Lipped Mussel 0.07%, Parsley, Glucosamine 0.015%, Chicory Root, Rosehip, Mint, Chondroitin 0.007%
Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in a fridge and use within 2 days.For batch code & best before end, see base of tin.
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein
|8.5
|Fat Content
|5
|Crude Fibre
|0.2
|Crude Ash
|2.5
|Moisture Content
|82
|Omega 6
|1.2
|Omega 3
|0.4
|Vitamin A
|1,250 I.U.
|Vitamin D₃
|250 I.U.
|Vitamin E
|13 mg
|Biotin
|0.05 mg
|Manganese (3b503)
|2.5 mg
|Manganese (3b504)
|2.5 mg
|Zinc (3b605)
|20 mg
|Zinc (3b606)
|5 mg
|Iodine (3b202)
|0.5 mg
|Nutritional Additives (per kg):
|-
