Wicked Kitchen Sweet Potato & 3 Bean Chilli 300G

- Energy1188kJ 283kcal14%
- Fat7.5g11%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars10.2g11%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 396kJ / 94kcal
Product Description
- Three bean chilli and sweet potato with cocoa powder and a paprika rice topping.
- Texas inspired, heart warming veg chilli with rice. Great on its own or served with tortilla chips
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
White Rice, Mushroom, Water, Mixed Beans (9%) [Red Kidney, Black Eyed, Black Turtle], Red Pepper, Sweet Potato (6%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Chickpea, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Spices, Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Herbs.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened consume immediately
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and peel back film lid.
800W/900W 2 mins 30 secs/2 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pot (300g)
|Energy
|396kJ / 94kcal
|1188kJ / 283kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|13.3g
|39.9g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|10.2g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|9.3g
|Protein
|3.1g
|9.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
