Wicked Kitchen Sweet Potato & 3 Bean Chilli 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
Each pot
  • Energy1188kJ 283kcal
    14%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars10.2g
    11%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 396kJ / 94kcal

Product Description

  • Three bean chilli and sweet potato with cocoa powder and a paprika rice topping.
  • Texas inspired, heart warming veg chilli with rice. Great on its own or served with tortilla chips
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

White Rice, Mushroom, Water, Mixed Beans (9%) [Red Kidney, Black Eyed, Black Turtle], Red Pepper, Sweet Potato (6%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Chickpea, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Spices, Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Herbs.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened consume immediately

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and peel back film lid.
800W/900W 2 mins 30 secs/2 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (300g)
Energy396kJ / 94kcal1188kJ / 283kcal
Fat2.5g7.5g
Saturates0.3g0.9g
Carbohydrate13.3g39.9g
Sugars3.4g10.2g
Fibre3.1g9.3g
Protein3.1g9.3g
Salt0.5g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

