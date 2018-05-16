We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Garlic & Herb Infused Salmon Fillets 230G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 2 Garlic & Herb Infused Salmon Fillets 230G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

½ of a pack
  • Energy1031kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat15.2g
    22%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ / 245kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) brined fillets with a garlic and herb marinade and lemon oil.
  • Tesco 2 garlic & herb salmon fillets infused with garlic and parsley with a hint of lemon. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (95%), Garlic Granules, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Powder, Potato Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Oregano, Rosemary, Lemon Oil, Garlic Extract, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 20 mins. Separate fillets and place them on a lightly oiled baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in Norway or UK, Scotland; see front of pack.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (101g**)
Energy1021kJ / 245kcal1031kJ / 247kcal
Fat15.0g15.2g
Saturates2.8g2.8g
Carbohydrate5.8g5.9g
Sugars2.0g2.0g
Fibre0.4g0.4g
Protein21.4g21.6g
Salt0.9g0.9g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)1060mg1071mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 230g typically weighs 203g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here