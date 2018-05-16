Birdseye Lightly Dusted 2 Fish Fillets Lemon & Pepper 280G

- Energy1082kJ 259kcal13%
- Fat13g19%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Fish portions formed from pieces of Alaska Pollock with a lemon and pepper crumb coating, lightly fried.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Choose me
- Good for your heart*
- My Lightly Dusted Fish Fillets are made from 100% wild caught Alaska Pollock, wrapped in a delicate crumb with a twist of lemon and cracked pepper. They are a source of Omega 3 which is good for your heart* and low in Saturated Fat.
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives for the Captain's table.
- Simply made, simply delicious.
- *This product is a source of Omega 3 (DHA & EPA), which contributes to the normal function of the heart.
- Making a Difference with Responsibly Sourced and Prepared Food Every Day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood, MSC™, MSC-C-50470, Choose the Blue Fish, Thank you for choosing fish that has met the MSC's global standard for sustainability. Together we can help protect fish stocks for the future. Find out more at www.msc.org
- Recycle
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Pack size: 280G
- Source of Omega 3 (DHA & EPA), which contributes to the normal function of the heart
- Source of Omega 3 (DHA & EPA)
- Low in Saturated Fat
Information
Ingredients
Alaska Pollock (Fish) (70%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Yeast, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper, Dextrose, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Extract, Mustard Powder)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk. For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Pre-heat the oven
220°C, Fan 200° C, Gas Mark 7, 18-20 mins
Cook in the middle of the oven on a baking tray, until crisp and golden.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- www.birdseye.co.uk
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Portion Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy -kJ
|781kJ
|1082kJ
|- kcal
|187kcal
|259kcal
|Fat
|9.5g
|13g
|- of which Saturates
|0.7g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|16g
|- of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|13g
|19g
|Salt
|0.96g
|1.3g
|A serving of One portion oven baked provides: 198 mg Omega 3 (EPA+DHA)
|-
|-
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021