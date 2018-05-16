Wall's Twister 5 Peek-A-Blue Ice Lollies 350Ml

Product Description
- Melon fruit ice with strawberry-lemon fruit ice and an apple-blueberry fruit ice
- Twister Peek-A-Blue Ice Lollies twist three refreshing flavours of fruit ice (melon, strawberry-lemon and apple-blueberry) in a fun new shape. These fruity, refreshing ice lolly sticks come in a pack of 5, so you and your kids can enjoy them as a tasty treat for any occasion! Ice cream is a ‘fun food', and we have specially designed our ice lollies to have fun tastes, textures, shapes, and colours, while also adhering to our Responsibly Made for Kids nutritional values. Twister Peek-A-Blue ice lollies are a yummy sweet treat made with fruit and fruit juices, and containing no artificial colours or flavourings. They're also gluten-free. At 66 kcal per portion, Twister Peek-A-Blue is a part of our Responsibly Made For Kids promise. At Wall’s, all of our kids' ice creams with this logo have been formulated according to our set criteria for calories, saturated fat, and sugar. Our entire kids' ice cream range will contain no more than 110 kcal or 3 g of saturated fat per serving, and no more than 12 g of sugar per 100 g. Twister Peek-A-Blue is the perfect treat for parties, hot summer days, or even as an after-school snack. Enjoy the summer feeling all year round with Twister!
- Made with real fruit, Twister Peek-A-Blue ice lollies mix the delicious flavours of melon, strawberry-lemon and apple-blueberry, for a fruity twist of flavours
- These ice lolly sticks are a refreshing, tasty sweet treat that can be enjoyed after school, at kids' parties, or on a hot summer's day
- Our ice lollies come in exciting tastes, textures, colours and shapes, so they're a fun snack that all kids will love
- Our Twister ice lollies are Responsibly Made for Kids certified – at 66 kcal per portion, they adhere to our strict nutritional criteria for calories, saturated fat, and sugar
- Twister's Peek-A-Blue ice lolly is free from artificial colours and flavours
- This frozen dessert is also gluten-free
- Pack size: 350ML
Water, sugar, glucose syrup, melon juice (5%)¹, apple puree (4.5%), strawberry juice (4%)¹, fructose, lemon juice (0.9%)¹, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), blueberry puree (0.3%), acidity regulator (citric acid), spirulina concentrate, flavourings, elderberry juice concentrate, red beetroot juice concentrate, colour (curcumin). May contain: milk. Gluten free. ¹From concentrate
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Store at -18°C
Poland
350 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|386 kJ
|397 kJ
|278 kJ
|3%
|Energy (kcal)
|92 kcal
|94 kcal
|66 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|22 g
|23 g
|16 g
|6%
|of which sugars (g)
|17 g
|17 g
|12 g
|13%
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|<0.02 g
|<0.02 g
|<0.01 g
|1%
|1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 5 portions)
