Lotus Biscoff Sandwich Biscuits Milk Chocolate 150G

Lotus Biscoff Sandwich Biscuits Milk Chocolate 150G
Product Description

  • Caramelised sandwich biscuits with a milk chocolate flavour filling (28%)
  • For more information about the Lotus Biscoff range, visit www.lotusbiscoff.com
  • No colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Cinnamon, *Palm Oil from sustainable and certified plantations

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of: Egg.

Number of uses

1 portion: 1 piece

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Name and address

  • Lotus Bakeries - België NV,
  • Gentstraat 52,
  • 9971 Lembeke,
  • Belgium.

Importer address

  • Lotus Bakeries UK,
  • 3000 Manchester Business Park,
  • Aviator Way,
  • M22 5TG,
  • Manchester,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Lotus Bakeries UK,
  • 3000 Manchester Business Park,
  • Aviator Way,
  • M22 5TG,
  • Manchester,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 biscuit = 10g%**
Energy2112 kJ/504 kcal211 kJ/50 kcal3
Fat24g2.4g3
of which saturates13g1.3g7
Carbohydrate67g6.7g3
of which sugars40g4.0g4
Fibre1.9g0.2g
Protein5.2g0.5g1
Salt0.72g0.07g1
** = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---
1 portion: 1 piece---

