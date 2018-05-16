Munchies Milk Chocolate Share Bag 216G
Product Description
- Milk chocolates with soft caramel (30%) and a crisp biscuit centre (5%).
- Learn more: http://www.nestle.co.uk/brands
- Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- MUNCHIES® big share bag, delicious milk chocolate cubes encasing a soft caramel & crunchy biscuit centre, making them the ideal treat to share with family and friends.
- MUNCHIES® were originally created by Mackintosh's and were launched into the UK market in 1957.
- The product has since launch been an individual milk chocolate cuboid shell filled with a sweet, buttery, soft caramel and a crisp biscuit piece.
- Since the 1960's the MUNCHIES® branding has been white text with a red background.
- Initially MUNCHIES® were produced at Mackintosh's factory in Norwich, however in 1994 production was moved to Newcastle where they still continue to be manufactured to this day.
- Over the years there have been a number of different flavour variants launched under the MUNCHIES® brand including Chocolate Orange in 1977 and Banoffee in 1996, however the original has remain consistantly the favourite flavour within the range.
- In addition to the 52g tube and 113g sharing bag which can be found in retailers all year around, the MUNCHIES® range also includes Easter Eggs and Christmas giant tubes.
- If you love sharing Munchies®, try Munchies® Cookie Dough Sharing Bag. The same iconic Munchies cube encasing a cookie dough flavoured biscuit centre!
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea/ Illipe/ Mango Kernel/ Kokum Gurgi/ Sal), Invert Sugar Syrup, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
For Best Before End See Base. Store Cool and Dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Love to Share
- ...With others
- ...With a movie
- ...As a treat
- Know Your Servings
- 6 Sweets = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 7 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
216g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 6 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2044kJ
|561kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|488kcal
|134kcal
|2000kcal
|7%
|Fat
|23.3g
|6.4g
|70g
|9%
|of which: saturates
|12.8g
|3.5g
|20g
|18%
|Carbohydrate
|64.9g
|17.8g
|260g
|7%
|of which: sugars
|57.6g
|15.8g
|90g
|18%
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.1g
|1.1g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.08g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 7 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
