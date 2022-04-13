L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Purple Intensive Mask 250ml

The Power of Intensive Purple Mask Key Product Benefits: 1. Ultra rich texture for deep nourishment. 2. Highly pigmented formula for strong anti-brassiness correction. For ultra nourishment that is more caring than Elvive Purple Shampoo and Conditioner try our Elvive Purple Mask. The highly pigmented formula works on darker bases and helps to repair hair from colour damage. Bleached, highlighted brunette or blonde hair can be fragile and become brassy over time. It needs intense care and effective colour neutralisation. Elvive Intensive Purple Mask, tinted with purple toners and a UV filter, instantly neutralises unwanted yellow and orange tones while providing intense care to bleached and highlighted hair, even on dark bases. Nourishes hair & neutralises brassy tones. Highly pigmented formula for strong anti brassiness correction Ultra rich & luxurious texture conditions colour treated hair, helping to leave it looking smoother and softer

L'Oreal Elvive Haircare. A world of care for your hair. Goes well with L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Anti-Brassiness Purple Shampoo L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Anti-Brassiness Purple Conditioner

For bleached and highlighted hair, even on dark bases Hair is left looking bright and beautiful Use once a week, after Elvive Purple Shampoo

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

1241626 A, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Dipalmitoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Cetyl Esters, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Caprylyl Glycol, Salicylic Acid, CI 60730 / Acid Violet 43, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Amyl Cinnamal, Coumarin, Citronellol, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, CI 45100 / Acid Red 52, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C247487/1)

Net Contents

250ml

Preparation and Usage