L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Purple Intensive Mask 250ml
The Power of Intensive Purple MaskKey Product Benefits:1. Ultra rich texture for deep nourishment.2. Highly pigmented formula for strong anti-brassiness correction.For ultra nourishment that is more caring than Elvive Purple Shampoo and Conditioner try our Elvive Purple Mask. The highly pigmented formula works on darker bases and helps to repair hair from colour damage.Bleached, highlighted brunette or blonde hair can be fragile and become brassy over time. It needs intense care and effective colour neutralisation. Elvive Intensive Purple Mask, tinted with purple toners and a UV filter, instantly neutralises unwanted yellow and orange tones while providing intense care to bleached and highlighted hair, even on dark bases.Nourishes hair & neutralises brassy tones. Highly pigmented formula for strong anti brassiness correctionUltra rich & luxurious texture conditions colour treated hair, helping to leave it looking smoother and softer
L'Oreal Elvive Haircare. A world of care for your hair.Goes well withL'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Anti-Brassiness Purple ShampooL'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Anti-Brassiness Purple Conditioner
For bleached and highlighted hair, even on dark basesHair is left looking bright and beautifulUse once a week, after Elvive Purple Shampoo
Pack size: 250ML
Ingredients
1241626 A, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Dipalmitoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Cetyl Esters, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Caprylyl Glycol, Salicylic Acid, CI 60730 / Acid Violet 43, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Amyl Cinnamal, Coumarin, Citronellol, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, CI 45100 / Acid Red 52, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C247487/1)
Net Contents
250ml
Preparation and Usage
Once a week, after purple shampoo, apply on damp hair and leave on for 5 minutes before rinsing well.Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Only use for hair colour correction purposes. Rinse well after application.