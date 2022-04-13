We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Purple Intensive Mask 250ml

L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Purple Intensive Mask 250ml

4.4(42)
Write a review

£6.00

£2.40/100ml

L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Purple Intensive Mask 250ml
The Power of Intensive Purple MaskKey Product Benefits:1. Ultra rich texture for deep nourishment.2. Highly pigmented formula for strong anti-brassiness correction.For ultra nourishment that is more caring than Elvive Purple Shampoo and Conditioner try our Elvive Purple Mask. The highly pigmented formula works on darker bases and helps to repair hair from colour damage.Bleached, highlighted brunette or blonde hair can be fragile and become brassy over time. It needs intense care and effective colour neutralisation. Elvive Intensive Purple Mask, tinted with purple toners and a UV filter, instantly neutralises unwanted yellow and orange tones while providing intense care to bleached and highlighted hair, even on dark bases.Nourishes hair & neutralises brassy tones. Highly pigmented formula for strong anti brassiness correctionUltra rich & luxurious texture conditions colour treated hair, helping to leave it looking smoother and softer
L'Oreal Elvive Haircare. A world of care for your hair.Goes well withL'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Anti-Brassiness Purple ShampooL'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Anti-Brassiness Purple Conditioner
For bleached and highlighted hair, even on dark basesHair is left looking bright and beautifulUse once a week, after Elvive Purple Shampoo
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

1241626 A, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Dipalmitoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Cetyl Esters, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Caprylyl Glycol, Salicylic Acid, CI 60730 / Acid Violet 43, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Amyl Cinnamal, Coumarin, Citronellol, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, CI 45100 / Acid Red 52, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C247487/1)

Net Contents

250ml

Preparation and Usage

Once a week, after purple shampoo, apply on damp hair and leave on for 5 minutes before rinsing well.Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Only use for hair colour correction purposes. Rinse well after application.
View all Hair Masks & Oil

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here