Birra Moretti Zero Alcohol Free Beer 4X330ml

4.6(48)Write a review
Product Description

  • Alcohol Free Beer with Natural Flavouring
  • Birra Moretti, the ultimate Italian lager since 1859, proudly launches into the Low & No alcohol category with Moretti Zero.
  • 0% alcohol, 100% Moretti.
  • 66 Calories.
  • Birra Moretti Zero's balanced flavour makes it the perfect accompaniment to meals - enjoy at lunch or dinner.
  • Enjoy the Italian way. Make time for what matters, and enjoy a Birra Moretti Zero around the table with family and friends - salute!
  • Top quality ingredients carefully selected by Birra Moretti's Master Brewers has created a taste which is gentle, smooth and fragrant.
  • Ideal enjoyed with Mediterranean food such as stuffed focaccia, omelettes or chicken salad.
  • Consume cold, preferably in good company.
  • Contains 4 individual 330ml bottles
  • We've cut our emissions when making our beers and ciders by 68% since 2008
  • Alcohol Free Beer
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Hop, Hop Extract, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end and additional information: see bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold

Net Contents

4 x 33cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 84 kJ / 20 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 4,4 g
of which sugars 1,2 g
Protein 0,5 g
Salt <0,01 g
48 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great for drivers

4 stars

I loved this being able enjoy this brand and giving more variety in the options for those wanting a non alcoholic option. I bought as part of a price promotion.

Suprisingly good

5 stars

My first time drinking alchool free beer and i really liked it. Plus no hangover. Bought as part of a paid for promotion.

Great product

5 stars

I brought this product as part of a promotional offer. I brought these for my dad who obly has alcohol free beer due to havinv diabeties . He says they have good flavour and have a good head on them!!

Excellent taste

5 stars

bought as part of promotion alcohol free alternative loved it

Good beer alternative

5 stars

Good beer alternative. It doesn't taste exactly the same as the original but it won't do as there's no alcohol. But still of high quality. This product was purchased as part of a promotion.

Tasted good

4 stars

I brought this as part of an offer. I drank these when I went to a friend's and was driving. the taste was really good, it still tasted like beer. they are quite expensive though that is the only downside.

Delicious

5 stars

Lovely refreshing beer for those especially that can't or don't want to have alcohol. You don't need to miss out on the great Moretti beers.

Brilliant Beer

5 stars

Non-alcoholic beer normally leaves me unimpressed, so I was positively surprised with this product. It does not have the unpleasant bitter aftertaste that other non-alcoholic beers tend to have. It has a smooth beer taste that makes you forget you are drinking non-alcoholic beer so a great choice if you are the designated driver.

Not for me

3 stars

I do love a beer and have been trying the alcohol free beers and spirits over the last year but this beer just wasn’t for me. I didn’t enjoy the taste, I found it bitter and just flat overall. Wont be buying again. This product was purchased as part of a promotion.

Great taste

5 stars

You feel like your drinking when holding this bottle. Refreshing taste without the hangover. Bought on promotion

