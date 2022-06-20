Birra Moretti Zero Alcohol Free Beer 4X330ml

Great for drivers
I loved this being able enjoy this brand and giving more variety in the options for those wanting a non alcoholic option. I bought as part of a price promotion.
Suprisingly good
My first time drinking alchool free beer and i really liked it. Plus no hangover. Bought as part of a paid for promotion.
Great product
I brought this product as part of a promotional offer. I brought these for my dad who obly has alcohol free beer due to havinv diabeties . He says they have good flavour and have a good head on them!!
Excellent taste
bought as part of promotion alcohol free alternative loved it
Good beer alternative
Good beer alternative. It doesn't taste exactly the same as the original but it won't do as there's no alcohol. But still of high quality. This product was purchased as part of a promotion.
Tasted good
I brought this as part of an offer. I drank these when I went to a friend's and was driving. the taste was really good, it still tasted like beer. they are quite expensive though that is the only downside.
Delicious
Lovely refreshing beer for those especially that can't or don't want to have alcohol. You don't need to miss out on the great Moretti beers.
Brilliant Beer
Non-alcoholic beer normally leaves me unimpressed, so I was positively surprised with this product. It does not have the unpleasant bitter aftertaste that other non-alcoholic beers tend to have. It has a smooth beer taste that makes you forget you are drinking non-alcoholic beer so a great choice if you are the designated driver.
Not for me
I do love a beer and have been trying the alcohol free beers and spirits over the last year but this beer just wasn’t for me. I didn’t enjoy the taste, I found it bitter and just flat overall. Wont be buying again. This product was purchased as part of a promotion.
Great taste
You feel like your drinking when holding this bottle. Refreshing taste without the hangover. Bought on promotion