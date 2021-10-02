We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Volvic Touch Of Fruit Pineapple & Orange Flavoured Water 1.5Ltr

4.5(43)Write a review
image 1 of Volvic Touch Of Fruit Pineapple & Orange Flavoured Water 1.5Ltr
£1.25
£0.08/100ml

1 serving (250 ml)

Energy
113kJ
27kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.5g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.5g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

-

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 45 kJ

Product Description

  • Still natural mineral water flavoured drink with sugar and sweetener, and added vitamin B6.
  • Unleash the flavour with Volvic Touch of Fruit Pineapple & Orange Vitality***
  • For the perfect blend of refreshing Volvic Natural Mineral Water and a twist of natural fruit flavour, try Volvic Touch of Fruit Pineapple & Orange flavoured water. Low in sugar, with no artificial sweeteners*, Volvic Touch of Fruit Pineapple & Orange flavoured water is just 27 calories per 250ml serving. It also contains added vitamin B6 to help reduce fatigue and help you feel invigorated***.
  • Filtered through six layers of volcanic rock, our mineral water stems from one of the largest nature reserves in Europe. We’ve simply added a touch of fruit for a delicious taste that you’ll love.
  • Our 1.5l bottles of Volvic Touch of Fruit Pineapple & Orange are perfect for sharing with friends and family or keeping you hydrated**** throughout the day.
  • As well as 7 other delicious flavours of Volvic Touch of Fruit, explore our natural mineral water, which comes in a variety of different formats. From small and compact, to bigger bottles and water multipacks, there’s a Volvic Natural Mineral Water to suit you, with a taste you’ll love.
  • *Sweetened with a bit of sugar and stevia leaf extract
  • **Find out more about our carbon reduction initiatives at: www.volvic.co.uk/sustainability/carbon-neutral
  • ***Vitamin B6 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • ****Water (2L/day from all sources) contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive functions
  • discover more at: https://www.volvic.co.uk/
  • Protecting nature is at the heart of our business. As part of the B Corp movement, we’re supporting initiatives all around the world, such as supporting farmers in our source areas to turn to more environmentally-friendly agricultural practices. We’re also committed to forest conservation and protecting the natural ecosystems from where our pristine water is sourced. Discover more about our nature protection projects at: www.volvic.co.uk/volcanic-water/nature-protection.
  • We're proud to be certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust**, which involves measuring and reducing our emissions and offsetting the remaining impact. But for us, our commitment to creating meaningful change for both people and the planet doesn’t stop there.
  • We believe that everyone should have access to safe drinking water. When you drink Volvic water, you’re helping us to provide access to safe drinking water to people around the world, and empowering communities to build a more sustainable future. Find out more about Danone Communities projects at: www.volvic.co.uk/sustainability/water-access
  • Made with 100% natural flavours
  • Low in calories and sugar and free from artificial sweeteners*
  • Recyclable bottle and certified carbon neutral**
  • Made with added vitamin B6***
  • Pack size: 1.5L
  • Vitamin B6 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Low Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Volvic Natural Mineral Water (97.3%), Sugar (2.3%), Natural Orange-Pineapple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Benzoate), Sweetener (Stevlol Glycosides from a Natural Source (Stevia Extract)), Natural Flavouring, Vitamin B6, Sweetened with an Extract from Stevia Leaf

Storage

After Opening: Keep in the Fridge and Drink within a WeekBest before date indicated on bottle neck. Store in a clean, cool dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 6 servings of 250ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.

Return to

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Waters Helpline (UK) 0800 4580366
  • (ROI) 1800 949993

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper serving 250 ml % RI*** 250 ml
Energy45 kJ113 kJ1 %
-11 kcal27 kcal1 %
Fat0 g<0.5 g0 %
of which saturates0 g<0.5 g0 %
Carbohydrate2.3 g5.8 g2 %
of which sugars2.3 g5.8 g6 %
Protein0 g<0.5 g0 %
Salt<0.01 g<0.01 g0 %
Vitamin B6 (%RI***)0.11 mg (8%)0.26 mg19 %
***RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---
This bottle contains 6 servings of 250ml---
View all Flavoured Water - Still Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

43 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

H20

4 stars

Nice size for a day out , a bit more exciting than just water . Flavour was nice .

Great taste

5 stars

great tasting soft sugar free drink will buy again

Great on a family day out

5 stars

Took on a day out. Taste is great. This product was bought as part of a promotion.

Flavoured water!

5 stars

i mean, it's water with flavour. the perk of this is it's actually nice to drink. I bought this as part of a promotional offer, but I do get these from time to time if I know I will be drinking a lot. jazz things up a little!

Nice amd refreshing

5 stars

very nice flavour. purchased as part of a promotion but would buybagain

Good taste

5 stars

There's no harmful chemicals in volvic, and it's really delicious.... The only problem was the very lazy delivery driver who just left the box on the stairs. best thing is that I got this as part of an offer on my rewards app

Refreshing cool and delicious flavour water

5 stars

I recently got this product as part of a promotion and found it to be very tasty and refreshing with a hint of flavours which are very well balanced. Makes me feel fresh.

Refreshing alternative

4 stars

Not too sweet. Mire interesting option than water. Bought as part of a promotion.

Excellent fruity flavour

5 stars

this drink has a good strength fruity flavour that is often missing from flavoured water. a great refreshing drink.

Nice bit of flavour

4 stars

Nice bit of flavour. Nice change from plain water and all enjoyed.

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here