Volvic Touch Of Fruit Pineapple & Orange Flavoured Water 1.5Ltr

H20
Nice size for a day out , a bit more exciting than just water . Flavour was nice .
Great taste
great tasting soft sugar free drink will buy again
Great on a family day out
Took on a day out. Taste is great. This product was bought as part of a promotion.
Flavoured water!
i mean, it's water with flavour. the perk of this is it's actually nice to drink. I bought this as part of a promotional offer, but I do get these from time to time if I know I will be drinking a lot. jazz things up a little!
Nice amd refreshing
very nice flavour. purchased as part of a promotion but would buybagain
Good taste
There's no harmful chemicals in volvic, and it's really delicious.... The only problem was the very lazy delivery driver who just left the box on the stairs. best thing is that I got this as part of an offer on my rewards app
Refreshing cool and delicious flavour water
I recently got this product as part of a promotion and found it to be very tasty and refreshing with a hint of flavours which are very well balanced. Makes me feel fresh.
Refreshing alternative
Not too sweet. Mire interesting option than water. Bought as part of a promotion.
Excellent fruity flavour
this drink has a good strength fruity flavour that is often missing from flavoured water. a great refreshing drink.
Nice bit of flavour
Nice bit of flavour. Nice change from plain water and all enjoyed.