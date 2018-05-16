Cornetto Chocolate Tips Ice Cream 5Pack 80G

Product Description
- Chocolate compound in a biscuit cone (23%).
- Introducing Cornetto Tips- a delicious, new way of snacking our iconic Cornetto chocolatey tips on the go! Our new format for Cornetto introduces a unique experience to enjoying the deliciously crunchy Cornetto tip. Showcasing one of the most iconic features of the Cornetto experience, these cone shaped tips are sure to bring joy to all! Our Cornetto tips are made of a delicious chocolatey flavoured filling, encased in an irresistibly crunchy Cornetto wafer cone. These little treats are perfect for bringing people together to share a tasty snack all-year-round. Our irresistible Cornetto Tips come in a multipack of 5, perfect for sharing with friends and family. For over 50 years we’ve been perfecting our Cornetto recipe, making sure the taste of every Cornetto is better than the last. In our traditional Cornetto ice creams, the delicious journey ends with the legendary chocolatey tip- now the journey can be started with a bite of our chocolatey Cornetto tips. Cornetto Tips are the perfect sweet treat for any occasion, made with a chocolatey flavour filling and a crunchy wafer cone. If you like Cornetto Tips, why not try our range of Cornetto ice cream cones? Including Strawberry, Mint, and Vanilla. For more information, please visit our website.
- Cornetto Tips are a new way of snacking Cornetto on the go!
- Our Cornetto Tips are made with a chocolatey flavour filling encased in a crunchy wafer cone
- Our new format for Cornetto introduces a different and exciting way of enjoying the Cornetto frozen dessert experience!
- Cornetto Tips make the perfect snack for any occasion!
- One pack of Cornetto Tips contains 5 tips - perfect for sharing a treat with family and friends!
- Share some Cornetto Tips to bring flavour and joy with a snack for any occasion!
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate compound: (Sugar, coconut fat and sunflower oil in varying proportions, fat reduced cocoa powder (12%), emulsifier (ammonium phosphates)). Biscuit cone: (WHEAT flour, sugar, potato starch, coconut fat, emulsifier (sunflower lecithin), caramelised sugar syrup, salt). May contain: milk, almond, hazelnut, pistachio, pecan and egg
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Greece
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|2336 kJ
|374 kJ
|4%
|Energy (kcal)
|558 kcal
|89 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|35.2 g
|5.6 g
|8%
|of which saturates (g)
|26.9 g
|4.3 g
|21%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|54.7 g
|8.7 g
|3%
|of which sugars (g)
|41.3 g
|6.6 g
|7%
|Protein (g)
|3.5 g
|0.5 g
|2%
|Salt (g)
|0.23 g
|0.03 g
|1%
|1 portion = 16 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
|-
|-
|-
