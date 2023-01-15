We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Slow Cook Tikka Masala 35G

3.3(3)Write a review
image 1 of Schwartz Slow Cook Tikka Masala 35G
£1.00
£2.86/100g

Product Description

  • A mild and aromatic recipe mix with cumin, coriander seed and garlic for slow cooked Tikka Masala full of flavour
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Ready in Up to 8 Hours
  • Chilli rating - Mild - 1
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavourings
  • 2 of Your 5 a Day is Provided by 1 Serving of Our Recipe
  • No Added Preservatives or Msg
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • Full of Flavour
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

Spices (Dried Garlic (10%), Onion Powder, Ground Coriander Seed (8%), Ground Ginger, Cumin (6%), Chilli Pepper, Turmeric, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Cloves), Starch, Sea Salt, Natural Flavourings, Herbs (Coriander Leaves, Oregano), Colour (Paprika Extract), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

  • Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1174kJ1395kJ17%
-279kcal333kcal
Fat4.8g19.7g28%
of which saturates0.8g7.6g38%
Carbohydrate43.9g13.6g5%
of which sugars2.0g9.1g10%
Fibre10.9g3.8g-
Protein9.6g26.0g52%
Salt16.62g1.86g31%
*1 serving = 1/4 Our Recipe---
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Loved it

5 stars

A SCHWARTZ Customer

Loved it so easy and tasty

No geadline

4 stars

A SCHWARTZ Customer

No comment

Nothing Like

1 stars

A SCHWARTZ Customer

This sauce mix is nothing like chicken tikka masala. Tastes more ike a tomato chicken casserole.

