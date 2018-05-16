Hovis White Bread 450G

Product Description
- Sliced white bread made with a starter dough and sea salt
- New Hovis Bakers Since 1886™ White Half Cob
- This delicious white bread has been created by our expert bakers using a 36 hour starter dough. Baked with sea salt for delicious flavour and finished by hand.
- No artificial preservatives.
- Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check locally Kerbside
- Made by Hovis Ltd.
- Designs and trademarks appearing on pack are owned by Hovis Ltd.
- Suitable for freezing
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Starter Dough (76%) (contains: Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Sea Salt), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1), Durum Wheat Semolina, Sea Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Soya Flour, Wheat Malt Flour, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for Home freezingFor Best Before date, see bag tie. To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- SAFETY FIRST:
- TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
Name and address
Return to
- Queries or Comments?
- We'd love to hear from you. If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
- www.hovis.co.uk
- UK: 0800 022 3394
- ROI: 1800 937502
- Hovis Bakeries Ireland,
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1038 kJ/245 kcal
|Fat
|1.7 g
|of which saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|47.2 g
|of which sugars
|3.2 g
|Fibre
|2.9 g
|Protein
|8.7 g
|Salt
|1.48 g
Safety information
