We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Schwartz Wrap It Takeaway Kebab Recipe Mix 30g
image 1 of Schwartz Wrap It Takeaway Kebab Recipe Mix 30gimage 2 of Schwartz Wrap It Takeaway Kebab Recipe Mix 30gimage 3 of Schwartz Wrap It Takeaway Kebab Recipe Mix 30g

Schwartz Wrap It Takeaway Kebab Recipe Mix 30g

4(4)
Write a review

£0.95

£3.17/100g

Vegan

An aromatic recipe mix with tomato, coriander seed and garlic for creating takeaway kebab style wraps.Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
Ready in 20 MinsChilli Rating - Mild - 1Perfect for Chicken1 of Your 5 a Day is Provided by 1 Serving of Our RecipeNo Hydrogenated FatsFull of FlavourNo Artificial Colours or FlavouringsNo Added Preservatives or MSGSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 30G

Ingredients

Spices (Dried Garlic (10%), Paprika, Cumin, Ground Coriander Seed (7%), Dried Onion, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Ground Nutmeg, Clove), Modified Starch, Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Tomato Powder (9%), Sugar, Oregano, Acid (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

30g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add:- 1 tbs oil- 450g boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced- 1 red onion, sliced- 1 red pepper, sliced- 1 green pepper, sliced- 150ml Water- 1 pack of wraps or pittasIt's As Simple As...1 Heat oil and fry chicken for about 5 mins, or until browned. Add onion and peppers and fry for another 5 mins.2 Mix seasoning with water and add to the pan, allow to sizzle for a couple of mins, or until chicken is cooked through.3 Serve in warm wraps.Load Your Wraps with Extra Flavour...Great served with sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, grated cucumber and yogurt.

Additives

Free From Added MSGFree From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

View all Packet Sauces, Mixes & Cook in a Bag

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here