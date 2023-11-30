Schwartz Wrap It Takeaway Kebab Recipe Mix 30g

An aromatic recipe mix with tomato, coriander seed and garlic for creating takeaway kebab style wraps. Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

Ready in 20 Mins Chilli Rating - Mild - 1 Perfect for Chicken 1 of Your 5 a Day is Provided by 1 Serving of Our Recipe No Hydrogenated Fats Full of Flavour No Artificial Colours or Flavourings No Added Preservatives or MSG Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 30G

Ingredients

Spices (Dried Garlic (10%), Paprika, Cumin, Ground Coriander Seed (7%), Dried Onion, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Ground Nutmeg, Clove), Modified Starch, Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Tomato Powder (9%), Sugar, Oregano, Acid (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

30g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add: - 1 tbs oil - 450g boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced - 1 red onion, sliced - 1 red pepper, sliced - 1 green pepper, sliced - 150ml Water - 1 pack of wraps or pittas It's As Simple As... 1 Heat oil and fry chicken for about 5 mins, or until browned. Add onion and peppers and fry for another 5 mins. 2 Mix seasoning with water and add to the pan, allow to sizzle for a couple of mins, or until chicken is cooked through. 3 Serve in warm wraps. Load Your Wraps with Extra Flavour... Great served with sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, grated cucumber and yogurt.

Additives