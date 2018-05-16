Tesco Plant Chef 2 Garlic Kievs 260g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1104kJ / 264kcal
Product Description
- 2 Meat-free wheat and pea protein based kievs with a garlic filling coated in breadcrumbs.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is a culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dished with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Wheat and pea protein based kievs with a garlic filling, coated in crispy golden breadcrumbs
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Protein, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Pea Protein Isolate, Garlic Purée, Garlic Powder, Maize Starch, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Salt, Coconut Oil, Yeast, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Soya Protein Concentrate, Spices, Colour (Carotenes), Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Flavouring, Iron, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 25-30 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kiev (124g**)
|Energy
|1104kJ / 264kcal
|1369kJ / 328kcal
|Fat
|15.8g
|19.6g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|16.0g
|19.8g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|14.3g
|17.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 260g typically weighs 248g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
