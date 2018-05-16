We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Strawberry & Lemonade Helter Skelter 5X70ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Strawberry & Lemonade Helter Skelter 5X70ml
£ 1.00
£0.29/100ml
One lolly
  • Energy221kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.0g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit flavoured ice lollies made with fruit juices from concentrate.
  • Juicy & Tangy Twisted layers of fruity ice for a refreshing treat
  • Pack size: 350ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Fruit Juice from Concentrate [Strawberry, Lemon, Orange], Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Malic Acid, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: The colours in this product may stain clothing.

Recycling info

Wrap. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5 x 70ml e (350ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne lolly (71g)
Energy310kJ / 73kcal221kJ / 52kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate16.8g12.0g
Sugars15.4g11.0g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein1.0g0.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
One lolly (71g) is equivalent to (70ml).--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: The colours in this product may stain clothing.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here