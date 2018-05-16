Product Description
- Snufflebabe Vapour Rub 35g
- Snufflebabe is a topical ointment to relieve nasal congestion (a blocked nose).
- Eucalyptus oil, menthol, thyme oil
- Inhalation vapour ointment
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredients w/w: Eucalyptus Oil 2.0%, Menthol 1.5%, Thyme Oil 0.5%, Also contains: White Soft Paraffin
Storage
Store below 25°C and do not freeze. Do not use after expiry date (EXP), on label and carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Infants over 3 months
- Lightly rub a small amount of Snufflebabe onto upper chest and throat.
- Alternatively, Snufflebabe may be placed in a tissue or handkerchief in the clothing. To eliminate the possibility of very young children transferring the product into their eye, the handkerchief may be tied to the cot just out of reach. Leave bed clothes loose, so that beneficial vapours emitted may be inhaled during the night. If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
- Keep this carton as it contains important information about this medicine.
Warnings
- Do not use:
- - On infants under 3 months unless advised by a GP, Pharmacist or Health Visitor.
- - On broken skin or apply around the nostrils of infants.
- - If allergic to the ingredients.
- Side effects
- May include allergic reactions such as skin rash or reddening where the product has been applied. If excessive reddening or any other unusual effects occur, speak to your GP, Pharmacist or Health Visitor. You can also report side effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard
- Fire hazard. Do not smoke or go near naked flames
- clothing & bedding with this product dried on them can catch fire easily.
- Warnings and precautions
- Do not smoke or go near naked flames - risk of severe burns. Fabric (clothing, bedding, dressings etc) that has been in contact with this product burns more easily and is a serious fire hazard. Washing clothing and bedding may reduce product build-up but not totally remove it.
- Keep out of reach and sight of children.
- If swallowed seek immediate medical attention.
Name and address
- MA holder:
- Dendron Brands Limited,
- Watford,
- WD18 7JJ,
- UK.
Return to
Lower age limit
3 Months
Net Contents
35g ℮
Safety information
