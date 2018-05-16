Tesco Takeaway Bbq Chicken Pizza 509G
New
- Energy2624kJ 623kcal31%
- Fat18.5g26%
- Saturates8.6g43%
- Sugars12.3g14%
- Salt1.9g32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1029kJ / 244kcal
Product Description
- A stonebaked pizza base topped with barbecue sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, cooked chicken breast, red onions and red peppers.
- Our classic crust pizza bases are dusted with maize flour for a chewy, takeaway taste.
- CLASSIC CRUST
- Pack size: 509G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%), Cooked Chicken (8%)[Chicken Breast, Salt, Maize Starch], Vegetables (5%) [Red Onion, Red Pepper], Tomato Paste, Palm Oil, Yeast, Fructose, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Maize Flour, Barley Malt Extract, Cider Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Paprika Extract, Smoked Salt, Cumin, Clove.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen. 200°C / Fan180°C / Gas 6 17 - 19 mins Place the pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British and EU chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
509g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pizza (255g)
|Energy
|1029kJ / 244kcal
|2624kJ / 623kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|18.5g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|33.1g
|84.4g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|5.2g
|Protein
|10.7g
|27.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021