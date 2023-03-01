We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vitabiotics Ultra Vitamin D3 3000Iu Tablets X96

Vitabiotics Ultra Vitamin D3 3000Iu Tablets X96

Vegetarian

Vitamin D food supplement tablets
Super Strength Vitamin D3 - for Health & WellnessUltra Vitamin D provides 3000 IU vitamin D3. Safeguarding the diet with vitamin D is recommended to help maintain optimum levels throughout the year, especially during the winter months. This is particularly important for those who have restricted or limited exposure to the sun.Vitamin D plays a truly remarkable role in the body for all round health and wellness, including contributing to the:- Normal function of the immune system- Normal absorption and utilisation of calcium in the body and the maintenance of normal bones and teeth- Maintenance of normal muscle function.Vitamin D also has an important role in the process of cell division.Provides Vit. D3 (cholecalciferol)This is the preferred form of vitamin D, produced naturally by the body on exposure to sunlight.3000 IU (D3* 75µg)*Provides D3, which is the preferred form of vitamin D
Also Available:Ultra® Vitamin D 1000 IU Optimum LevelUltra® Vitamin D 2000 IU Extra StrengthUltra® Vitamin D 4000 IU Maximum Strength
©Vitabiotics Ltd. Ultra Vitamin D is a registered trademark of Vitabiotics.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. As a result, no other vitamin company, possibly in the world, has conducted such a diverse range of the highest level published research. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London
Queen's Award 4 Times WinnerSupports Normal Immune System FunctionBritish Pharmacopoeia QualityUK's No1 Vit. D BrandFrom UK's No1 Vitamin CompanyOver 50 Years Vitabiotics Est. 1971No LactoseNo YeastNo Preservatives or Artificial ColoursUltra is Not Tested on AnimalsSuitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Medium Chain, Triglycerides, Isomalt, Colour: Calcium Carbonate), Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate

Allergy Information

Made in a site that may handle Nuts.

Net Contents

96 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsOne tablet per day. Swallow with water or a cold drink.Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake.Ultra Vitamin D may be used for as long as required.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From PreservativesFree From Yeast

