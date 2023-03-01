Vitabiotics Ultra Vitamin D3 3000Iu Tablets X96

Vitamin D food supplement tablets

Super Strength Vitamin D3 - for Health & Wellness Ultra Vitamin D provides 3000 IU vitamin D3. Safeguarding the diet with vitamin D is recommended to help maintain optimum levels throughout the year, especially during the winter months. This is particularly important for those who have restricted or limited exposure to the sun. Vitamin D plays a truly remarkable role in the body for all round health and wellness, including contributing to the: - Normal function of the immune system - Normal absorption and utilisation of calcium in the body and the maintenance of normal bones and teeth - Maintenance of normal muscle function. Vitamin D also has an important role in the process of cell division. Provides Vit. D3 (cholecalciferol) This is the preferred form of vitamin D, produced naturally by the body on exposure to sunlight. 3000 IU (D3* 75µg) *Provides D3, which is the preferred form of vitamin D

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. As a result, no other vitamin company, possibly in the world, has conducted such a diverse range of the highest level published research. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London

Queen's Award 4 Times Winner Supports Normal Immune System Function British Pharmacopoeia Quality UK's No1 Vit. D Brand From UK's No1 Vitamin Company Over 50 Years Vitabiotics Est. 1971 No Lactose No Yeast No Preservatives or Artificial Colours Ultra is Not Tested on Animals Suitable for Vegetarians

Maltodextrin, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Medium Chain, Triglycerides, Isomalt, Colour: Calcium Carbonate), Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate

Made in a site that may handle Nuts.

96 x Tablets

Directions One tablet per day. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Ultra Vitamin D may be used for as long as required.

