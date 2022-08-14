We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2022-08-14

R.Whites Premium Lemonade 24 X 330Ml

5(5)Write a review
R.Whites Premium Lemonade 24 X 330Ml
£8.00
£0.10/100ml

Per 330ml:

Energy
155kJ
36kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.9g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 47kJ/11kcal

Product Description

Product Description

  • Carbonated lemon flavour soft drink with sugar and sweeteners.
  • R White's is a registered trade mark of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • Made with real lemons for over 170 years
  • Pack size: 7920ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Saccharin, Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Cans

Number of uses

Pack contains 24 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

24 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 47kJ/11kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 2.4g
of which Sugars 2.4g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.03g

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine. CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

please please please bring back the 2ltr bottles t

5 stars

please please please bring back the 2ltr bottles the lemonade is much nicer than the other brands,thank you

The main reason I like lemonade premium lemonade

5 stars

The main reason I like lemonade premium lemonade Taste like a lemonade used to taste I've gave five stars deserves Regards.

Delicious and refreshing!!

5 stars

You cant go wrong with this lemonade...no nasty after taste or artificial sweeteners. Perfect on its own or used as a mixer.

Still very good after all the years

5 stars

Still very good after all the years

This is great value, bottles can go flat very quic

5 stars

This is great value, bottles can go flat very quickly but this is better option. R Whites is the best lemonade taste wise. I often buy this pack for value and convenience.

