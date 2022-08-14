R.Whites Premium Lemonade 24 X 330Ml

please please please bring back the 2ltr bottles t
please please please bring back the 2ltr bottles the lemonade is much nicer than the other brands,thank you
The main reason I like lemonade premium lemonade Taste like a lemonade used to taste I've gave five stars deserves Regards.
Delicious and refreshing!!
You cant go wrong with this lemonade...no nasty after taste or artificial sweeteners. Perfect on its own or used as a mixer.
Still very good after all the years
This is great value, bottles can go flat very quickly but this is better option. R Whites is the best lemonade taste wise. I often buy this pack for value and convenience.