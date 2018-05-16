Wicked Kitchen Berry White Sticks 3x100ml

- Energy1035kJ 248kcal12%
- Fat15.2g22%
- Saturates11.0g55%
- Sugars20.9g23%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1361kJ / 326kcal
Product Description
- Vanilla iced dessert made with coconut oil and lupin protein isolate, white chocolate flavour coating with raspberries and red berry sauce.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we´re Derek & Chad. We´re chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Sweet vanilla ice dream with berry sauce swirl and indulgent white chocolate flavour coating and red berry pieces
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate Flavour Coating with Raspberries (28%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Modified Rice Starch, Coconut Oil, Freeze Dried Raspberry Pieces, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Red Berry Sauce (21%) [Sugar, Water, Strawberry Purée, Raspberry Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Citric Acid, Stabilisers (Pectins, Xanthan Gum), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring], Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Lupin Protein Isolate, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Flavourings, Vanilla Pod Powder, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
3 x 100 ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One berry stick (76g)
|Energy
|1361kJ / 326kcal
|1035kJ / 248kcal
|Fat
|20.0g
|15.2g
|Saturates
|14.5g
|11.0g
|Carbohydrate
|35.2g
|26.8g
|Sugars
|27.5g
|20.9g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
