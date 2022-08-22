All Shook Up Mixed Sharing Cocktail Cans 10X250ml

Yummy
Loved them all (apart from the mixed berry mojito which was far too sweet & artificial) great little sharing pack for a party definitely buying more
Missing flavour!!
Bought the mixed pack as wanted to try the different flavours, however there was only 4 flavours inside instead of the advertised 5 on the box. 2 of the flavours had an extra can each.
Absolutely brilliant to take round the golf course on a booze cruise.
Yuk
Flavours where not good No one liked any of them but it made for a good conversation
Absolutely revolting Undrinkable
sweet sugary flavoured water
all taste the same but slightly different. disappointing weak sweet sugary flavoured water
The Perfect Party Starter
Absolutely LOVE the variety of the All Shook Up Mixed Pack - it's the perfect party starter and a must-have for me and the girls on the train! Petition to make a Watermelon one!!
Best Cocktail Alternative Ever!
This pack is my favourite! I love the passion fruit martini. Its a winner when I have a night in with the girls! If alco-pops and cocktails are your kind of thing then I would definitely recommend this pack!
Shocking
Shocking just like drinking sugar water with a drop of flavour very artificial,won’t buy again,total waste of money
Awful overly sweet
I’ve got into pre mixed cocktails recently These are the worst ones I’ve had. Awful Only 3% fruit juice Fruit sugar syrup the main ingredient. Tastes like awful squash that is so fake tasting and overly sweet I would never buy again