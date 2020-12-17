By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Skippy Extra Smooth Peanut Butter 454G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Skippy Extra Smooth Peanut Butter 454G
£ 3.00
£0.66/100g

Product Description

  • Smooth Peanut Butter
  • Find these recipes & more at peanutbutter.uk.com
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Widely recycled.
  • © Hormel Foods Corporation
  • Extra Smooth
  • Good Source of Protein
  • Delicious anytime!
  • Pack size: 454G
  • Good Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (90%), Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Lid.

Produce of

Packed in The Netherlands

Name and address

  • Hormel Foods Corporation,
  • Corporate Office,
  • Austin,
  • MN 55912,
  • USA.

Distributor address

  • Danish Crown UK Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M45 8GZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Danish Crown UK Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M45 8GZ,
  • UK.
  • Skippy.uk@danishcrown.com

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2562 kJ
-619 kcal
Fat51.6g
(of which saturates)(10g)
Carbohydrate14.1g
(of which sugars)(10.9g)
Fibre4.7g
Protein22.1g
Salt1.13g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Maris Piper Potatoes 2.5Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.15
£0.46/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here