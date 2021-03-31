innocent Berry Light Super Smoothie 750ml
Product Description
- This Innocent Lower Sugar Super Smoothie is a Blend of Crushed Fruit and Vegetables, Pure Juices and Vitamins
- Meteor - Light
- Back in 1894, an explorer found a meteorite on the sensibly named Meteorite Island. So chuffed with it, he decided to take it home. But weighing 58 tonnes, it took three years (and a new railway) to get it back. While he got there in the end, his story has taught us a lot. Mainly, it's better to stick to the lighter things in life - starting with this here super smoothie. A whole 30% lighter in natural sugar, this discovery is also much easier to carry home.
- Rock on.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. PS Eat your greens
- 10% of our profits go to charity see innocentfoundation.org
This smoothie is high in vitamins B1 and B6 which support normal energy yielding metabolism and vitamins B2 and B3 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good, does good
- Tasty products
- Sourced sustainably
- This bottle is made from 50% recycled plastic. Please pop the cup on and recycle (be sure to drink it first).
- Cap On - Widely Recycled
- Pasteurised
- No Added Sugar Whatsoever, Just Natural Sugar from Fruit & Veg
- Super Smoothie
- Helps Give You a Light Lift
- Packed with Fruit & Veg
- A Source of Fibre
- A Bunch of Vitamins
- 30% less sugar compared to regular smoothies
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 750ML
- High in vitamins B1 and B6 which support normal energy yielding metabolism
- Vitamins B2 and B3 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- No Added Sugar
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
1 1/2 Crushed Pears, 2 Squeezed Oranges, 12 Crushed Strawberries (17%), A Splash of Water, A Piece of Pressed Watermelon (7.2%), 1/3 of a Pressed Apple, 16 Crushed Raspberries (4.8%), 1/3 of a Mashed Banana, 1/5 of a Crushed White Guava, A Splash of Pressed Beetroot, A Chunk of Pressed Carrot and some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E)
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after opening.For best before date, see neck. Drink within 4 days of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Looking after your super smoothie. Shake it up
Number of uses
This bottle contains 5 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|154kJ (36kcal)
|231kJ (54kcal)
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|(of which saturates)
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g
|13g
|(of which sugars)
|6.9g
|10g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.7g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.4mg (36%*)
|0.59mg (54%*)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.52mg (37%*)
|0.78mg (56%*)
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|5.1mg (32%*)
|7.7mg (48%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.47mg (34%*)
|0.7mg (50%*)
|Vitamin E
|4.5mg (38%*)
|6.7mg (56%*)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit and vegetables
|-
|-
|This bottle contains 5 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
|-
|-
