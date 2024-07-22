Tesco Tiger Rolls 4 Pack

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One roll
Energy
791kJ
187kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1014kJ / 239kcal

4 White rolls topped with seasoned oil.
Topped with seasoned oil for a distinctive savoury crackled crust. Eat today to enjoy at its best or refresh the following day by sprinkling with water and refreshing in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine), Malted Barley Extract, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate).

Allergy Information

Contains barley and wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4pk

