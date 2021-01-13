Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 81G
- Energy204kJ 49kcal2%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars4.7g5%
- Salt0.02g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2261kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate shell (52%) with a chocolatey filing, including cereal and wafer pieces (4%).
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- "Smooth creamy milk chocolate mini eggs with a crispy wafer and chocolate centre Individually foiled mini eggs - Perfect for Easter egg hunts No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives are contained in this pack"
- "Celebrate your Easter with a KITKAT Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs! The KITKAT Mini Eggs are mini creamy milk chocolate eggs with a crispy wafer and milk chocolate filling. New for 2020, these eggs are a first for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. KITKAT Mini Eggs use sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. These tasty easter treats are individually foiled, perfect for Easter egg hunts or sharing with family and friends throughout the season. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ® "
- Have you tried Aero Mini Eggs? Another perfect treat for Springtime!
- @ Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Pack size: 81G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower Oil), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rice Flour, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Corn Bran, Bamboo Fibre, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts.
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Egg = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 9 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
81g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Egg
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2261kJ
|204kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|542kcal
|49kcal
|2000kcal
|2%
|Fat
|32.2g
|2.9g
|70g
|4%
|of which: saturates
|17.8g
|1.6g
|20g
|8%
|Carbohydrate
|54.8g
|4.9g
|260g
|2%
|of which: sugars
|52.5g
|4.7g
|90g
|5%
|Fibre
|3.0g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.1g
|0.6g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.17g
|0.02g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 9 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
