Activiva Yogurt No Added Sugar Raspberry 4X115g

Good raspberry taste
good quality and a healthy option
Watch use by dates
I purchased these on line on 19th June. Just looked at date useby 18.6.2019.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Fat Free Yogurt (Milk), Raspberry (8%), Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Favouring, Black Carrot Concentrate, Stabiliser (Carrageenan), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Cultures (Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Bifidobacterium Lactis (Bifidus ActiRegularis®))
Keep Refrigerated Between +1°C and +6°C Max.
4 x 115g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (115g)
|% RI* (115g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|209/49
|240/56
|3
|Fat (g)
|0
|0
|0
|of which saturates (g)
|0
|0
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|7.0
|8.1
|3
|of which sugars (g)
|6.7
|7.7
|9
|Protein (g)
|4.9
|5.6
|11
|Salt (g)
|0.17
|0.19
|3
|Calcium (mg) (% RI*)
|176 (22%)
|203
|25
|*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
