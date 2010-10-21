Mars 95Kcal Chocolate Snack Bars 10 Pack 210G
New
- Energy399kJ 95kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1900kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%).
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Full Cream Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Powder, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain: Peanut.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 21g
Importer address
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
Return to
- Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
Net Contents
10 x 21g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 21g (%*)
|Energy
|1900kJ
|399kJ (5%)
|-
|452kcal
|95kcal (5%)
|Fat
|17g
|3.7g (5%)
|of which saturates
|10g
|2.1g (11%)
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|15g (6%)
|of which sugars
|61g
|13g (14%)
|Protein
|4.0g
|0.8g (2%)
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.07g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 21g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021