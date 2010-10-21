By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mars 95Kcal Chocolate Snack Bars 10 Pack 210G

Write a review
Mars 95Kcal Chocolate Snack Bars 10 Pack 210G
£ 2.00
£0.95/100g

New

1x = 21g
  • Energy399kJ 95kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1900kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%).
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Full Cream Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Powder, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 21g

Importer address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

10 x 21g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 21g (%*)
Energy 1900kJ399kJ (5%)
-452kcal95kcal (5%)
Fat 17g3.7g (5%)
of which saturates 10g2.1g (11%)
Carbohydrate 70g15g (6%)
of which sugars 61g13g (14%)
Protein 4.0g0.8g (2%)
Salt 0.31g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 21g--

