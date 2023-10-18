We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
St Moriz Face & Body Double Sided Tanning Mit Set

St Moriz Face & Body Double Sided Tanning Mit Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£3.00/each

ST MORIZ FACE & BODY DBLE SIDED TANNING MIT SET
Make applying your Tan as easy as 1, 2, 3 with our Luxury Double-Sided Tanning Mitt and Mini Face Tanning Mitt.Created with a water resistant barrier, these handy double-sided mitts help ensure a flawless finish without staining your hands. The Luxury Double-Sided Tanning Mitt allows you to easily apply your tan all over, including the harder to reach areas. The Mini Face Tanning Mitt is shaped to allow you to glide and blend your tan into the contours of your face, hands and feet with minimal effort.Suitable for use with all St. Moriz tanning products. The Tanning Mitts are reusable and machine washable, and come with their own handy storage pouch to keep your mitts clean and tidy when not in use.
Material: (In case you need to know): 75% Polyester, 15% Polyurethane Sponge & 10% Plastic Waterproof Film.St. Moriz is a Hot House Brand.Created and developed by HotHouse Beauty Ltd

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

How to Use:1. Apply your choice of St. Moriz self-tan onto the mitt, and apply evenly in circular motions to your body. Repeat as necessary2. Use the back of the Mitt to get to those harder to reach areas, like your back.3. Place your first 3 fingers into the Mini MittApply a small amount of St. Moriz self-tan, blending in circular motions all over your face and neck.Tanning Tips:- When using a St. Moriz Tanning Mist, apply the mist directly to your skin and blend with the mitt for a smooth even finish.- Use the residue on the Mini Mitt to gently blend your tan into the backs of your hands, around your wrists and over your feet.- Bend knees, elbows, ankles and create a claw with your hand when you apply tan with a mitt, for a smooth and even finish.- Don't forget to wash your tanning mitt in running water after use and lay flat to dry.

View all Fake Tan

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here