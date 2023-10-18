St Moriz Face & Body Double Sided Tanning Mit Set

ST MORIZ FACE & BODY DBLE SIDED TANNING MIT SET

Make applying your Tan as easy as 1, 2, 3 with our Luxury Double-Sided Tanning Mitt and Mini Face Tanning Mitt. Created with a water resistant barrier, these handy double-sided mitts help ensure a flawless finish without staining your hands. The Luxury Double-Sided Tanning Mitt allows you to easily apply your tan all over, including the harder to reach areas. The Mini Face Tanning Mitt is shaped to allow you to glide and blend your tan into the contours of your face, hands and feet with minimal effort. Suitable for use with all St. Moriz tanning products. The Tanning Mitts are reusable and machine washable, and come with their own handy storage pouch to keep your mitts clean and tidy when not in use.

Material: (In case you need to know): 75% Polyester, 15% Polyurethane Sponge & 10% Plastic Waterproof Film. St. Moriz is a Hot House Brand. Created and developed by HotHouse Beauty Ltd

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage