Applewood Smoky Vegan Cheese Alternative Grated 200g
New
Product Description
- Tastes Grate sprinkled or melted on toast, pizza, jacket potato or in a toastie.
- For recipe ideas visit: www.applewoodcheese.co.uk/vegan
- Deliciously smoky flavoured Applewood® Vegan Grated, with added calcium and vitamin B12.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Smooth and creamy
- Free from food awards 2020 - gold
- Resealable for Freshness
- Free From Dairy, Soya, Lactose & Gluten
- Source of Calcium and B12
- Free from: Allergens, Palm Oil
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200G
- Source of B12
- Source of Calcium
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Reduced Sodium Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Carrageenan), Calcium Phosphate, Smoke Flavouring, Calcium Chloride, Colour (Carotenes), Paprika, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Free From: Soya
Storage
Keep Refrigerated. Remove from refrigerator 5 minutes before use.Best consumed within 3 days of opening and by Best Before Date.
Produce of
Produced and packed in the UK
Name and address
- Produced and packed for:
- Norseland Ltd,
- Somerton Road,
- Ilchester,
- Somerset,
- BA22 8JL.
Return to
- Norseland Ltd,
- Somerton Road,
- Ilchester,
- Somerset,
- BA22 8JL.
- Norseland,
- Mogeely,
- Co Cork,
- P25 R7W6,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g:
|Energy
|1269kJ/305kcal
|Fat
|24.6g
|(of which Saturates
|20.9g)
|Carbohydrate
|19.4g
|(of which Sugars
|0.2g)
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.8g
|Calcium
|282mg (35% of NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|2.7µg (108% of NRV)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
