Lotus Biscoff White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks 3X90ml

This is for all the Biscoff lovers
These are amazing, if you like Biscoff you will loooove these. Honestly my fav ice cream now, such a treat!
Delicious luxury on a stick
The combination of the ice cream, biscoff sauce, white chocolate and crunchy biscuit textures works so well. A real luxurious treat.
reminds me of coffee in Holland its a favourite addition . really nice ice cream product and a new tasty option
You have to try these
Honestly the BEST ice cream I’ve had in a long time. Every bite was delicious - an elite ice cream treat. The chocolate is thick and there’s a layer of biscoff spread within - just so good.