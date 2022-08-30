We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lotus Biscoff White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks 3X90ml

Product Description

  • 41% Dairy Caramelised Biscuit Ice Cream with 6% Caramelised Biscuit Pieces, Covered with 20% Caramelised Biscuit Spread and 28% White Chocolate with 5% Caramelised Biscuit Pieces.
  • Here's the Scoop!
  • A masterpiece of velvety dairy ice cream paired with crunchy Lotus Biscoff biscuits and the original caramelised biscuit spread. All enrobed in a cracking layer of Belgian chocolate.
  • How Can a Small Biscuit Taste So Great?
  • The story of Lotus Biscoff started in 1932 when Belgian baker Jan Boone Sr. honed its original recipe to perfection. Since then, this tasteful little biscuit continues to conquer the world thanks to its distinctive flavour, iconic shape and crunchy bite.
  • With Belgian Chocolate
  • With Fresh Dairy Cream
  • Pack size: 270ML

Information

Ingredients

White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Skimmed Milk, Original Caramelised Biscuits (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Cream 10%, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya)), Starch, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, *Palm Oil from sustainable and certified plantations

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of: Nuts.

Storage

Frozen. Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: if food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Name and address

  • Lotus Bakeries België NV,
  • Gentstraat 52,
  • 9971 Lembeke,
  • Belgium.

Importer address

  • Lotus Bakeries UK,
  • 3000 Manchester Business Park,
  • Aviator Way,
  • M22 5TG,
  • Manchester,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Lotus Bakeries UK,
  • 3000 Manchester Business Park,
  • Aviator Way,
  • M22 5TG,
  • Manchester,
  • UK.
  • www.lotusbiscoff.com

Net Contents

3 x 90ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g1 serving = 90ml/71g%**
Energy 1818 kJ/1291 kJ/
-436 kcal310 kcal16
Fat 29g20g29
of which saturates 13g9.2g46
Carbohydrate 41g29g11
of which sugars 33g24g27
Fibre 0.3g0.2g
Protein 3.3g2.3g5
Salt 0.41g0.29g5
**= Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---
This is for all the Biscoff lovers

5 stars

These are amazing, if you like Biscoff you will loooove these. Honestly my fav ice cream now, such a treat!

Delicious luxury on a stick

5 stars

The combination of the ice cream, biscoff sauce, white chocolate and crunchy biscuit textures works so well. A real luxurious treat.

reminds me of coffee in Holland its a favourite a

5 stars

reminds me of coffee in Holland its a favourite addition . really nice ice cream product and a new tasty option

You have to try these

5 stars

Honestly the BEST ice cream I’ve had in a long time. Every bite was delicious - an elite ice cream treat. The chocolate is thick and there’s a layer of biscoff spread within - just so good.

