- Elmlea Double Alternative to Cream 270ml
- - Fresher for longer alternative to dairy cream. Over double the shelf life than dairy cream (before opening).
- Elmlea Double is our delicious multipurpose cream alternative that stays fresher for longer*. Whip it up for desserts, pour over pudding or stir into sauces or pasta for richer, creamier results. Elmlea Double is an essential for every fridge as it stays fresher for longer, with over the double the shelf life of dairy cream (before opening). Perfect for bringing recipes to life from much loved family favourites, last minute dinners to indulgent desserts.
- Elmlea Double helps make the most ordinary dishes extraordinary. From cheesecake to curry, your dishes will delight with a creamy, rich flavour. The perfect fridge essential for busy families, Elmlea Double stays fresher for longer.
- Pour, cook, whip
- A deliciously creamy taste
- A blend of buttermilk and vegetable oils
- Elmlea is committed to sustainable palm oil
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 270ML
Buttermilk 63%, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Lactose, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Stabilizers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Colour (Carotenes)
- Contains: Milk, Soya
270ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|1403kJ/335kcal
|Fat
|35g
|- of which saturates
|21g
|Carbohydrates
|3.9g
|- of which sugars
|3.8g
|Protein
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.12g
