Tesco Lemon Cheesecake, 470g

- Energy1074kJ 256kcal13%
- Fat11.7g17%
- Saturates4.5g23%
- Sugars21.4g24%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1377kJ / 329kcal
Product Description
- Baked lemon flavoured cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base topped with lemon flavoured sauce.
- Our frozen Lemon Cheesecake, which serves six and defrosts in 2.5 hours, is the perfect after dinner treat for the whole family to share. A beautifully crumbly biscuit base topped with smooth baked lemon flavoured cheesecake covered in a glossy citrus lemon flavour sauce. A great classic treat to share between family and friends.
- Tangy & Fruity Baked lemon flavoured cheesecake topped with lemon flavoured sauce
- Pack size: 470G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Margarine [Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Invert Sugar Syrup, Single Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour, Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (11%), Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Brown Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Invert Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Flavouring, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Egg White, Dried Egg Yolk, Concentrated Lemon Juice (0.2%), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Water, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Pectin, Carob Gum, Agar), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colour (Lutein).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 1/2 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 1/2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Net Contents
470g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a cheesecake (78g)
|Energy
|1377kJ / 329kcal
|1074kJ / 256kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|11.7g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|43.3g
|33.8g
|Sugars
|27.4g
|21.4g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Protein
|4.5g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
