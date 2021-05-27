We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Inch's Medium Apple Cider 10 X 440Ml

Product Description

  • Cider.
  • Inch's cider is made with 100% British apples. Every drop is crafted to be perfectly balanced between sweet and dry for great tasting refreshment. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, with apples grown and harvested within 40 miles of our mill. Our apple waste is even turned into green energy! For a better cider, we go the extra Inch's.
  • Inch's is passionate about making the best tasting cider that is perfectly balanced for great tasting refreshment. We're committed to finding new ways of doing things; be that through improving our recipes, changing how we make our ciders or our passion for improving sustainability. No matter how small, every change for the better matters.
  • 2.0 UK Units per can
  • Please Enjoy Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Recycle
  • UK Trade Mark Owner.
  • Inch's is made with 100% British apples. A lightly sparkling cider with a fresh apple aroma
  • A Lightly Sparkling Cider Made with Apples Grown and Picked within 40 Miles of Our Mill
  • Pack size: 4400ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Acid: Malic Acid, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled. The perfect food pairing would be a grilled halloumi salad.

Name and address

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.

Return to

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • For more information visit inchscider.co.uk
  • Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
  • ukcustomerservice@inchscider.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 181kJ/43kcal

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great tasing cider - highly recommend!

5 stars

Delicious new cider. Highly recommend. Crisp and refreshing flavour, not too sweet and made with 100% British apples - what is not to like!

Tangy apple

5 stars

Really tangy apple flavour, my new favourite cider.

